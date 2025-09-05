Statistics from the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 season that just don't seem real

The Las Vegas Raiders made a much-needed changing of the guard this offseason when they brought in general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll to replace Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce, respectively.

Not only was last year's effort brutal for the team in a vacuum, but there was very little reason to believe that the roster or leadership tandem had the upside or capability to dig the franchise out of the gutter and take it to new heights.

While Raider Nation's hopes are high in 2025, it may be fun to take one last trip down memory lane for the 2024 season. Looking at these brutal statistics may drum up some bad memories, but more so, they should serve as a sign that things, truly, cannot be worse this year.

These 3 Raiders statistics from the 2024 season just don't seem real

1. 79.8 rushing yards per game

The Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league last season, by far. Their 79.8 rushing yards per game were last in the NFL, as their 1,357 total yards on the ground as a unit were almost 200 fewer than the next-closest team.

To make matters worse, five other players in the league ran for more yards than Las Vegas' entire offense did, and departed free agent Josh Jacobs ran for 1,329. 13 players also had just as many, or more, rushing touchdowns than the Raiders did as a team in 2024.

2. -16 turnover differential

This should come as no surprise, because losing the turnover battle is highly correlated with losing football games. The Raiders only won the turnover battle in three games last season, as they turned the ball over a total of 29 times and had just 13 takeaways.

RELATED: Chip Kelly said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Amari Cooper's retirement

Through the first 12 games, the team had just five takeaways and zero games with multiple. Their six forced fumbles were 31st in the league, their three fumble recoveries were dead last, and their 10 interceptions caught were 23rd. Their 16 interceptions thrown and 10 fumbles, however, were both the fifth-most in the NFL.

3. 10-game losing streak

The Raiders took down the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 on September 29. They did not win another game until nearly three months later, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by backup quarterback Mac Jones, on December 22.

Among these 10 losses were just four one-score games, so Las Vegas was getting beaten brutally during the stretch as well. It's more likely that the team will win 10 games than lose 10 this year, especially in a row, so things simply have to be better in 2025.

More Raiders news and analysis