Surprising Raiders veteran becoming hard to ignore at training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have invested heavily in the tight end position over the last several years. Whether it was giving Darren Waller two extensions, trading up for Michael Mayer in the second round or taking Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick, the position has been valued by the franchise.

Waller's game came and went, and Mayer is ultra-talented but has gotten off to a slow start in his professional career. Bowers, however, made an immediate impact for the Silver and Black, earning First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

Many already consider Bowers to be the best tight end in the league, and a breakout campaign for Michael Mayer is expected to happen this season as well. However, there is a tight end buried on the depth chart in Las Vegas who is making waves for the team at training camp.

Veteran tight end Ian Thomas making a name at Raiders training camp

Seven-year veteran Ian Thomas was added to the roster this offseason on a cheap, one-year, $1.5 million deal. Early reports indicated that he performed well during the offseason program, and head coach Pete Carroll corroborated this to the press on Tuesday before training camp.

"The tight end group has been really impressive," Carroll said. "We know what Brock can do. Michael Mayer had a great offseason with us, and Ian had a terrific offseason with us. So, you can see stuff happening, and they're coming from all different levels."

Thomas has just 119 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns during his NFL career, but it seems like he could be peaking at the right time. He backed up these statements from his new coach with a solid performance on the first day of training camp.

"Ian Thomas flashed during practice in the offseason work, and he’s already shown up on day one of training camp," said Jesse Merrick of Silver & Black Sports Network. "That’s a crowded TE room, but he’s another very versatile guy in that room who will get his opportunities."

Wednesday's training camp practice was expectedly slow as the team reintegrates after a month off. However, Thomas clearly did not miss a beat based on a report from The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

"#Raiders team drills were evenly matched today," Reed reported. "The offense focused on short, quick passes. The lone TD of practice came when Geno Smith hit Ian Thomas on a deep shot during 7-on-7."

On a slow day where the primary focus was short passes, it is particularly notable that Thomas caught a deep touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end only has a handful of long catches on his NFL resume, but it seems like he has found new life in Las Vegas.

With players like Bowers and Mayer ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be difficult for him to play too big of a role with the Raiders this season. However, with his continued strong play, Thomas is becoming hard to ignore.

