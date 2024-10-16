Taco Bell responds to Davante Adams' trade from Raiders in the best way possible
Davante Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders has come to an end. The Raiders announced that they had traded Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday and now the biggest question we all have on our minds is: What happens to the Taco Bell inside Adams' house?
It wasn't a secret that Adams had a Taco Bell located inside his home. There have been commercials showing us and Adams also revealed this fun fact while appearing on the hit Netflix show Receiver.
Well, Taco Bell has responded to Adams' trade in the most hilarious way. They posted Adams' house listing (don't worry, they didn't reveal his address) and made sure to highlight the Taco Bell inside the home.
"Imagine waking up to the smell of crunchwraps, every single morning. Welcome to your new dream home, cause guess what- you finally do have taco bell at home. This property boasts a luxurious 8 bed 10 bath and a fully functioning Taco Bell, fire sauce packets will come in every drawer." They also note that an employee named Todd will be there to serve whoever purchases the home as well.
Taco Bell posts about Davante Adams' departure from Raiders
I'm not going to lie here, when Adams got traded, one of the first things I thought of was indeed the Taco Bell inside his house. It's not every day that you find a fast food restaurant located in somebody's house and Adams clearly loved Taco Bell enough to include one in his Las Vegas home.
Now that Adams is off to the Big Apple to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, will he find a home in New York/New Jersey and move Todd the Taco Bell employee there to work for him instead? That's a big move for Todd if so.
Adams originally joined the Raiders in 2022 to reunite with Derek Carr, his college quarterback at Fresno State. When Carr signed with the Saints in 2023, Adams remained in the Sin City but the writing was on the wall this year when the Raiders decided to have his quarterbacks be Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Now he's off to reunite with Rodgers, his quarterback during his Green Bay Packers days.
Hopefully those two can eat a lot of Taco Bell together and be happy everything worked out for them.