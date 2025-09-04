The one Raiders player who could flip Week 1 on its head

The Las Vegas Raiders made several necessary changes this offseason after a four-win campaign in 2024 forced them to clean house once again. In Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, they'll have the chance to prove that they made the right decisions by bringing in John Spytek and Pete Carroll.

Going to the East Coast and taking down a promising young team like the New England Patriots will be no easy task to kick off the year. However, the Raiders are a much-improved unit with surefire answers at both quarterback and running back, which they did not have a year ago.

Most of the attention will be on players like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Jakobi Meyers as the team takes the field on Sunday. However, only one player in Las Vegas truly has the ability to flip Week 1 on its head and change the perception of the Raiders in 2025.

Amari Cooper is the Raiders' secret weapon in Week 1

Last week, the Raiders reunited with veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper as they finalized their initial 53-man roster. He signed a one-year deal with the team worth up to $6 million, and despite his being second on the depth chart, Cooper will play a key role in Week 1.

While most have asserted that Cooper is past his prime and may not be a difference maker for the Silver and Black, he has the opportunity to defy these notions and turn the league on its head with a strong performance against the Patriots.

Cooper had a down year in 2024 thanks to bad quarterback play with the Cleveland Browns and changing teams mid-season. But he was still a Pro Bowler who recorded a career-high in receiving yards during the 2023 season, which is not exactly ancient history.

RELATED: Raiders just made stance on Cam Miller clear after puzzling new quarterback signing

If he can play anywhere near that level, it would be a huge benefit to Chip Kelly and the offense. There are still question marks surrounding Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Michael Mayer and Jack Bech, but Cooper has the opportunity to put a period on the Raiders having a great pass-catching group.

Most teams don't have a good enough pair of cornerbacks to hang with Meyers and a rejuvenated Cooper, let alone someone in the slot or a linebacker who can stick with Bowers. Smith would have an unstoppable trio of weapons if Cooper steps up, and any other contributions would be gravy.

Obviously, Cooper was a late addition, and it may take a second for him to get on the same page as Smith and the rest of his teammates. However, the quicker he can learn, the quicker the team and fan base can get a better understanding of what to expect from the offense.

If Cooper is anything like he was in 2023, or in his previous stint with the Silver and Black, the league may need to reassess how it thinks about the Raiders' offense in 2025. That all starts with a strong reintroduction in Week 1 against the Patriots.

More Raiders news and analysis