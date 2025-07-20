The painful story of the worst season in Raiders franchise history

From 2000 to 2002, the Oakland Raiders were one of the premier teams in the National Football League. Head coaches Jon Gruden and Bill Callahan led the Silver and Black to three straight postseasons, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2002. But it was all downhill from there.

Callahan was fired after the 2003 season following a 4-12 campaign, and he was replaced by Norv Turner. Turner's tenure was halted by Rich Gannon's ultimately career-ending injury, so he only coached the team for two seasons, compiling a 9-23 record before being fired in 2005.

Legendary owner Al Davis had a big decision to make as he looked to replace Turner and hire the franchise's fourth head coach in the last six seasons. Back in 1989, on the heels of having two legendary coaches, Davis turned to iconic Raiders left tackle Art Shell to replace Mike Shanahan.

With the organization at a crossroads, Davis fell back into his old ways, prying Shell out of coaching retirement and hiring him to lead the Silver and Black for the 2006 season. What ensued was a painful story of the worst season in franchise history.

The Raiders' 2006 season was its worst in franchise history

On the surface, this seemed like a good move. Shell was a Hall of Fame player for the Silver and Black after eight Pro Bowls, four All-Pro honors and two Super Bowl victories. He spent 15 years with the organization as a player in both Oakland and Los Angeles.

He was also a good coach for the team from the time he took over as the interim in 1989 through the 1994 season. Shell led the team to a 54-38 record across nearly six seasons and made the playoffs on three occasions, winning two playoff games.

However, Shell and Davis put together arguably the worst quarterback room in NFL history. Aaron Brooks, Andrew Walter and Marques Tuiasosopo combined for just seven passing touchdowns in 2006, leading the offense to a league-worst 10.5 points per game.

These three also threw 24 interceptions, fumbled 19 times and took 76 sacks across 16 games for the Silver and Black. As a whole, the offense scored just 12 total touchdowns and had 54 turnover-worthy plays. They were shut out three times and scored in the single digits seven times.

Justin Fargas was the team's leading rusher with 659 yards, Ronald Curry led the pass-catchers with 727 yards, and Randy Moss' three touchdowns were the most on the team that season. This offense was historically bad and wasted so much talent en route to a 2-14 record.

RELATED: The story of the former Raiders QB who may have the worst stats in NFL history

Oddly enough, the Raiders wasted what was a pretty good defense by having a completely inept offense. Pro Bowler Derrick Burgess had 11.0 sacks, and Warren Sapp added 10.0. Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha also had eight interceptions and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2006.

As a whole, the defense gave up just 20.8 points per game, which ranked 18th in the league. They had 18 interceptions and six fumble recoveries, as well as four defensive touchdowns. Other great players like Tommy Kelly, Kirk Morrison and Thomas Howard were members of this defense.

Ultimately, though, it was not enough to overcome a generationally poor offense. The team started out 0-5 before winning two straight games, then promptly losing nine straight to end the season. Shell was fired after just one year, replaced by young up-and-comer Lane Kiffin.

Perhaps the worst part of this saga is that it led to the team having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. There, they fatefully selected LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell, which set the franchise back even further.

Art Shell was a legendary player and coach for the Raiders and continues to be a major component of the mystique of the Silver and Black. However, the 2006 season was an utter failure and easily the worst in franchise history.