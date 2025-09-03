The Raiders player whose back is already up against a wall in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have completely revamped their roster this offseason thanks to general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll's relentless pursuit to add competition and improve the team.

While not every decision they made was seen favorably by Raider Nation, they found several undisputed upgrades at key positions. This included, most notably, the additions of quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty to an offense now run by Chip Kelly.

However, a team is only as good as its weakest link, and Las Vegas may have several loose chains in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. This veteran linebacker, in particular, already has his back up against the wall and will need to play well to keep his spot and for the Raiders to win on Sunday.

Raiders veteran LB Devin White needs strong performance in Week 1

This offseason, the Raiders lost both starting linebackers in free agency. To replace them, the team brought in Elandon Roberts and later Devin White. White was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 and has an All-Pro and Pro Bowl honor to his name.

His rapport with Spytek, a former Bucs executive, and minority owner Tom Brady, the quarterback of the aforementioned championship team, is likely what got him a gig with the Silver and Black. However, he needs to prove that he can still play at a high level and is not just a familiar face.

While he played sparingly during the preseason, he did not put together his best slew of performances. White took a handful of bad angles during the three exhibition contests and finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of just 65.8 while playing almost exclusively backups.

Jamal Adams performed quite well during the preseason, and Germaine Pratt was also solid for the Raiders' defense. If White does not perform well, there is a chance that these two players could take over the bulk of the snaps.

Plus, the Raiders just added Brennan Jackson into the fold, who will serve as White's immediate backup, according to the team's first official depth chart. White is currently listed as a starter, but that could change quickly if he sputters at all out of the gates.

The Raiders simply have too many issues in the secondary and too much veteran experience at the linebacker position to allow White to play through too many mistakes. White's back is certainly up against the wall, but the hope is that he can work his way out of the corner he's painted himself into.

