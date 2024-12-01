The undying loyalty of a Raiders fan
By Keith Ricci
Man, I was wrong. I wrote THIS back in January.
The Raiders completely fooled me.
I know, I know, how could you be fooled by a team without a QB1, and who aside from Cleveland has won the least amount of games in the NFL the past two decades?
After Antonio Pierce took over, the 2023 Raiders had a winning record, won a late-season game at Arrowhead, and led the entire NFL with the most defensive touchdowns scored, the least amount of penalties committed, and the least amount of points allowed per game.
Rarely penalized, with a top tier defense. Unfamiliar territory for Raider Nation! Despite decades of disappointment, I was convinced 2024 would play out differently.
I did not see this coming.
Perhaps it's my desperation. I'm so eager for a playoff win. I've run out of patience for the Raiders to finally put a contender together, that it has blinded my reality.
The 2024 Raiders have been a massive step back from where they were just 10 months ago. Something we saw after Hue Jackson had them a win away from the playoffs in 2011, which was followed by a 4-win season under Dennis Allen. Or the unforgettable 12 wins in 2016, which was followed by a 6-win season and a 4-win season.
These occasional fluke seasons since the Super Bowl appearance 21 years ago have given Raider Nation just enough glimmer of hope to stay sane.
But the Raiders get to the doorstep of becoming a contender, they ring the doorbell, and then they run away as fast they can.
I haven't missed a Raiders game since the 1999 season. If not for that streak, I don't know why else I'd be tuning in this season. It feels like such a chore to dedicate three hours per week to watching paint dry.
Don't get me wrong, I've seen some bad teams. The Art Shell reunion tour in 2006 was brutal. But this season just seems to hurt more than the rest.
For me, 2023 to 2024 feels like the largest gap between preseason hope and actual outcome, in my lifetime as a fan.
I've never once in my fandom wanted the Raiders to tank. I've always believed that "meaningless wins" aren't actually meaningless, as they build towards something, and can spill momentum over into the next season.
Last year was a great example. They started winning under Pierce, despite it hurting their draft position, it felt like those wins were building something for 2024.
But right now, while I won't actively root for the Raiders to lose, I can clearly see that securing their first top 3 pick since 2007 is significantly more valuable than late-season wins to get momentum for 2025. All the momentum needed for 2025 lies on the throwing arm of the young man they select in late April.
Like the rest of Raider Nation, we're in it for the long term. I will still wear my Raiders hat to the grocery store this weekend. My silver and black flag still waves on my garage year-round. Being a Raiders fan means having undying loyalty for something that never returns the favor.
But despite that, I still dream that one day in my lifetime, the Raiders will be Super Bowl champions. And these frustrating years will all be worth it for that one fleeting moment.