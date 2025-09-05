The writing is on the wall for these forgotten Raiders free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders were just 4-13 last season, suffering from a poorly constructed roster and a brutal schedule that featured matchups against ten playoff teams. They brought in John Spytek and Pete Carroll to serve as general manager and head coach, replacing Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce.

While the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty have garnered much of the headlines, the new regime in Las Vegas chose to make changes throughout the roster. They completely revamped the team, as just six of the players who saw their contracts expire were re-signed for the upcoming year.

Fans are certainly hopeful that none of the players the Raiders moved on from will make the franchise regret the decision. There are several players the group moved on from, however, who could be at the end of the road.

These former Raiders could see their careers come to an end

1. Christian Wilkins, DT

There are several players whom the new Raiders regime chose to move on from that haven't garnered interest elsewhere. Christian Wilkins headlines the group, as he was the highlight of Las Vegas' 2024 free agent class.

The defensive tackle signed a four-year, $110 million contract. The deal backfired, however, as he appeared in just five games last season, recording 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits before being placed on injured reserve with a Jones fracture.

The Raiders placed him on the physically unable to perform list at the onset of training camp before shockingly releasing him just six days later. The decision to cut one of their highest-paid players was reportedly due to how he approached his rehab and an apparent locker room incident.

While he was largely considered one of the best defensive tackles in the league prior to joining Las Vegas, Wilkins has remained unsigned for well over a month. That could change when he is fully cleared medically; however, it also could be a sign that teams simply don't want him in the locker room.

2. Ameer Abdullah, RB

Ameer Abdullah stands out as another player who could be out of time in the NFL after spending the past three seasons with the Raiders. The veteran running back had a ten-year career, mainly contributing on special teams, which is much longer than a lot of players at his position can brag about.

He appeared to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot on the San Francisco 49ers; however, he suffered a rib injury and was placed on injured reserve. Abdullah was waived eight days later and, as an aging running back dealing with an injury, may not receive an opportunity elsewhere

3. D.J. Turner, WR

D.J. Turner had been in the organization since 2021, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 31 games over that span, largely contributing on special teams aside from 2024. He has remained unsigned, and with very minimal production in his career, it is unlikely he will be picked up.

4. Luke Masterson, LB

Luke Masterson is yet another undrafted free agent who began his career in Las Vegas, joining the franchise in 2022. He appeared in 37 games during a three-year span; however, he was not retained and has not been signed to another roster. Similar to Turner, he did not produce much during his tenure with the franchise, and could see his career come to an end.

5. Cody Whitehair, G

Cody Whitehair spent eight seasons as a starter for the Chicago Bears before joining the Raiders last season. He made just three starts in 2024, playing a total of 221 offensive snaps. The veteran offensive guard has remained unsigned and doesn't appear likely to get another opportunity.

