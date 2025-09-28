These 3 bold Raiders predictions must come true to pull off win vs. Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2025 NFL season 1-2; however, they are trending in the wrong direction. After a solid performance in their opening game against the New England Patriots, Las Vegas has suffered brutal losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders.

Despite their slow start, there is still plenty of time to turn things around, as only six teams in the AFC have a winning record. They will need to be better on both sides of the ball, however, as they rank just 26th in scoring offense and 21st in scoring defense.

Las Vegas is coming off its worst performance of the season, as the team had an all-around bad showing against the Commanders, who started Marcus Mariota in place of an injured Jayden Daniels. They will look to rebound in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, who are fresh off of their first win.

For the Raiders to pull off a victory, they will need to accomplish several things that they have not yet done this season. If these three bold predictions, in particular, come true, then Las Vegas has a much better chance of winning on Sunday.

3 bold predictions for Raiders' Week 4 matchup with Bears

1. Raiders' offensive line finally shows signs of life

The Raiders' offensive line has been downright awful this season. They are tied for the second-most sacks allowed, while the rushing attack has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and 72.3 yards per game, both the third-fewest in the league. The unit has been the main cog in the team's struggles.

They will face a Bears defense that has been equally as bad, ranking 28th in scoring defense, 29th in total yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, 26th in rushing yards allowed and tied for 25th in sacks. Look for the Raiders' offensive line to have their best showing of the season in Week 4.

2. Ashton Jeanty has his first 100-yard game

Ashton Jeanty has been one of the main victims of the struggling offensive line. While his 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on 47 carries are not necessarily instilling confidence in the fan base, it has been through no fault of his own.

RELATED: Raiders should bite the bullet and cut ties with this veteran player

The sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has 146 yards after contact, which almost seems unbelievable. If the offensive line plays better, so will the rookie running back. Expect Jeanty to have the first 100-yard game of his NFL career against a Bears defense that allows 5.5 yards per carry.

3. Raiders' pass rush sacks Caleb Williams 5 times

The Raiders' pass rush looked incredible in the season opener, as they finished with four sacks. In their two losses, however, the unit has combined to record just three sacks. Meanwhile, the Bears allowed six sacks over their first two weeks before keeping Caleb Williams upright all game in Week 3.

Chicago will be without starting right tackle Darnell Wright, however, so star defensive end Maxx Crosby should be able to wreak havoc. Fans should look for the Raiders to keep Williams under pressure and get home five times in Week 4.

