These 5 players stand out as fantasy football replacements for Brock Bowers

The fly in the ointment of the Las Vegas Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots was the knee injury that tight end Brock Bowers suffered. He was not able to finish the game, but for what it's worth, he was not very concerned right after the game.

Coaches generally will say as little as possible about injuries, so as not to create an advantage for the upcoming opponent. On Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll gave a positive update on Bowers, but the star tight end also did not participate in Thursday's or Friday's practice.

Concerns about his availability are already starting to build, and there is a chance he does not play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a big deal for fantasy football managers, as Bowers was the first tight end off the board in most leagues this year.

With that in mind, here are five waiver wire options for Bowers' fantasy managers to consider adding in case a backup option is needed.

5 fantasy football waiver wire options if Brock Bowers misses Week 2

Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith's yardage total in Week 1 against the New York Jets was not impressive, but he had five catches on six targets with a touchdown as he reunited with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He also out-snapped and out-targeted fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth.

In Week 2, the Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed two touchdowns to the San Francisco 49ers' tight ends in Week 1. Smith and Freiermuth are likely to split time all season long, but Smith is off to a good start building rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN Ownership: 32.5%

Yahoo! Ownership: 36%

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

The Browns said they had plans for Fannin, and in Week 1, it showed. While David Njoku is not going anywhere as Cleveland's No. 1 tight end, Fannin played 51 snaps on his way to seven receptions for 63 yards on nine targets.

A slightly tougher matchup is coming in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. But Baltimore allowed a touchdown to Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid in Week 1, and Buffalo's tight ends totaled seven catches against them, so Fannin should be on the radar.

ESPN Ownership: 24.8%

Yahoo! Ownership: 41%

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson led the Saints with eight receptions for 76 yards on 11 targets in Week 1. How the New Orleans passing game will look on a weekly basis is unclear, but they paid Johnson well during the offseason and backed it up by treating him like their clear-cut No. 1 tight end in the season opener.

It doesn't look like a fantastic matchup for Johnson in Week 2, since the San Francisco 49ers allowed just one catch on three targets to the Seattle Seahawks' tight ends in Week 1. But young quarterback Spencer Rattler clearly found Johnson to be a target he likes, so Johnson should be an option.

ESPN Ownership: 43.1%

Yahoo! Ownership: 40%

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange was confirmed as the Jaguars’ No. 1 tight end in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, with a snap share just shy of 79% on his way to four catches for a team-high 59 yards. Zero red zone targets was not ideal, and he also had a touchdown vultured from him by No. 3 tight end Hunter Long.

More targets are likely coming in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, as they allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends last year by allowing 10 catches for 100 yards to the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends in Week 1. This is an ideal matchup for Strange.

ESPN Ownership: 25.8%

Yahoo! Ownership: 29%

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

When it comes down to it, Mayer may be the most viable waiver wire replacement option for Bowers this week. If Bowers is listed as questionable for Monday night, his managers can take things right up to when inactives are declared and quickly add Mayer if Bowers is inactive.

Mayer played 40 snaps in Week 1, at times to the detriment of a healthy Bowers' snap count. He caught just four passes for 38 yards in the game, but if Bowers is out, he would be the clear-cut No. 1 tight end for the Raiders, and he might never leave the field against the Chargers.

ESPN Ownership: 1.6%

Yahoo! Ownership: 3%

