These Raiders players likely won't survive training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are almost a completely new-look team in 2025 after an offseason with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in charge. Not only did Raider Nation have to say goodbye to some fan favorites, but they'll have plenty of new names to learn this season.

With training camp rapidly approaching, there will be no shortage of competition and position battles, which is exactly what Carroll wants. However, the team has several players who are unlikely to survive their first training camp under the new regime in Las Vegas.

These 5 Raiders have a difficult road ahead at training camp

1. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB

Blu Kelly was an exciting addition to the defense last year as the injuries stacked up. However, he was never able to fully ingratiate himself, as he did not perform very well when given an opportunity. In a cornerback room that features tons of players with upside, he could be the odd man out in Las Vegas.

2. Cody Lindenberg, LB

When Lindenberg was drafted, it seemed like there could be a path to playing time for him right away. However, the veteran signings of Germaine Pratt and Jaylon Smith mean that there is at least one more body in his way, so it may take another year for him to make the 53-man roster.

3. Trey Taylor, S

After winning the Thorpe Award in college at the Air Force Academy, injuries slowed Taylor down at the beginning of his rookie season last year. He did not play a single defensive snap, and he was brought in by the previous regime, so guys like Lonnie Johnson will have the edge over him.

4. Kyle Philips, WR

Philips has a connection with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, which could help him hold onto a roster spot. However, the Raiders already have multiple players who can line up as a slot receiver, and the team may rather invest in Tommy Mellott, their sixth-round quarterback-turned-wideout.

5. Chris Smith II, S

Smith is in the same boat as Taylor, playing just 33 defensive snaps during his first two seasons in the NFL. After failing to distinguish himself with the brass that drafted him, it feels unlikely that his playing time or production will change with new leadership in town and new players in his way.

6. Jaylon Smith, LB

When Jaylon Smith was added, he looked like the final veteran piece for the room. Now, after signing Pratt, there is little space for him on the roster if the team wants to keep young talent. Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White figure to be the veterans, and a few young guys should supplement them.

7. Zamir White, RB

After the development of Sincere McCormick late last season and the free agency addition of Raheem Mostert, White appeared to be on thin ice in Las Vegas. The drafting of Ashton Jeanty was the final nail in the coffin, as it is difficult to see how he carves out a role or distinguishes himself.