These Raiders won't make it past December (and everyone knows it)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll clearly isn't on the same page as first-year general manager John Spytek. This team was put together in a haphazard fashion, and both the franchise and fan base are feeling the effects of the organization's lack of cohesion.

So much can change in the final month of the 2025 NFL season, and especially in the time shortly after. Carroll's fate will have a major influence on how Las Vegas digs itself out of this mess during the offseason, but if it were up to Raider Nation, the veteran coach would have no control over the roster.

With so many question marks surrounding the Silver and Black and fans often wondering where the team goes from here, it makes the future quite murky. One thing is for certain, though, which is that these players won't make it past December in Las Vegas, and everyone knows it.

These Raiders won't make it past December in Las Vegas

1. Will Putnam, IOL

Putnam snuck onto the 53-man roster, and the team tried every which way to insert him into the starting lineup. But he's gone from backup guard to starting center to sitting behind Alex Cappa, who has never played center in his career. Putnam missed his chance, and now the writing is on the wall.

2. Leki Fotu, DT

Fotu hasn't been bad when given an opportunity this season, but he has been a healthy scratch multiple times this year. Fotu taking turns with two Day 3 rookies for a smidge of playing time shouldn't excite the team or fan base, however, and Fotu may also want a change of scenery.

3. Darnay Holmes, CB

Holmes hasn't exactly set the world on fire this year, and it is long overdue for rookie Greedy Vance Jr. to replace him on a full-time basis. Patrick Graham was the original reason that Holmes came to Las Vegas, and with the clock ticking on Graham's time with the Raiders, so is Holmes'.

RELATED: Raiders reporter adds another new layer to Chip Kelly play-calling fiasco

4. Daniel Carlson, K

Carlson just hasn't looked like himself in 2025, and really, not since 2022. Things have gotten much, much worse this season, however, with his overall production and numbers down, as well as his clutch gene seemingly mutating. Carlson is a legend, but this regime has no allegiance to him.

5. Zamir White, RB

White has been given countless chances by multiple sets of leadership in Las Vegas, and he just can't get over the hump and find a solid role in the Raiders' offense. Ashton Jeanty needs a long-term complement, and White is clearly not that, so it's unlikely they will bring him back after this season.