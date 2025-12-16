These stats from Raiders' Week 15 loss to Eagles just don't feel real

The numbers rarely tell the whole story for a professional football team, as the nuances of the game make things much more complex. But for the most part, during the 2025 NFL season, the numbers do tell the story for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They are currently tied for the worst record in the league at 2-12, and in step, they rank at the top of most of the undesirable categories and toward the bottom where it matters most. In Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders somehow reached new lows.

While ultimately, the only two numbers that matter are those on the scoreboard (Las Vegas lost 31-0), many of the stats from Sunday's lopsided matchup indicate exactly where the Raiders are having their issues. They also paint a picture of just how bad these problems are.

These stats from Raiders-Eagles are simply unbelievable

When taking a look at the box score, it is no wonder how the end result of the game was so one-sided. The Raiders had just 75 yards of offense and seven first downs compared to the Eagles 387 yards and 27 first downs. This was the second-fewest yards in a game in franchise history.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how bad things went. Las Vegas' 1.79 yards per play against the Eagles were the fewest in NFL history as far as records go back, according to the Associated Press's Josh Dubow. The previous low was 2.0, which happened back in 2006.

To rub salt in the wound, Dubow also pointed out that while the Raiders had 75 total yards of offense, 25 drives by other teams had 75 net yards or more that day. This was excluding the three primetime games. Other NFL teams are simply running laps around Las Vegas.

A failure to run the ball behind a struggling offensive line certainly didn't help, but Kenny Pickett only threw for 64 yards and took 35 sack yards for a net of 29 passing yards. His 64 passing yards, however, were the fewest in NFL history for a quarterback who completed 15 or more passes.

Now, when looking at the season and the current losing streak that the team is on, Sunday's loss helped the Raiders achieve more unwanted history. They became the first team in the Super Bowl era to have six straight games with over four sacks allowed and fewer than 75 rushing yards.

The Raiders are also the first team since the 2017 Cleveland Browns to have six games in a season in which they recorded both 17 points or fewer and 275 total yards of offense or less. The Browns went 0-16 that year. The Silver and Black have achieved this in six straight contests.

Las Vegas has also dropped eight games in a row, and during that streak, they've been outscored by an average of 15.1 points per game and outgained by 147.3 yards per week. That is over two scores and nearly a football field and a half of difference.

When pairing Sunday's effort with the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders became the first team since the 1992 Seattle Seahawks to have 100 yards or fewer of offense on two occasions in a single season.

Finally, with the four sacks that they gave up on Sunday, Las Vegas is firmly leading the league with 54 sacks allowed. This is also the second-most in franchise history behind the "Bed and Breakfast" offensive line in 2006.

Numbers don't always tell the story. But in this case, they pretty much do.