These teams are wild enough to sign Christian Wilkins after shocking Raiders exit

The Las Vegas Raiders got training camp started off with a bang, as they declared defensive tackle Christian Wilkins a lost cause and cut the $110 million man just five games into his Silver and Black career. Wilkins' injury problems were apparently too much to stomach.

While there is no clarity on just how severe the injury is and when he can expect to return to the field, Wilkins will assuredly have a strong market if he can answer concerns about his medical history. Contenders may be especially interested in his penetration skills up the middle.

These three teams, some of whom have eyes on making it to the playoffs, seem like natural fits for a player who still has some gas left in the tank.

3 teams who could sign Christian Wilkins after Raiders release

3. Houston Texans

The Texans' defensive line is a bit squishy in the middle, which is a bit surprising for a coach in DeMeco Ryans who was part of defenses that were very stout at defensive tackle in San Francisco. With an elite edge tandem in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, the Texans might need to swing big for an upgrade here.

Houston should be willing to spend money, as they have CJ Stroud on his rookie contract. Without an upgrade like Wilkins coming into the fold, Houston may be destined for yet another year as a team that gets smacked out of the postseason picture in the second round.

2. New York Jets

The Jets have a tremendous star defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams, but the rest of the room is full of veterans like Derrick Nnadi, Byron Cowart, and Jay Tufele on one-year deals, trying to prove that they can stick. A healthy Wilkins will immediately be a huge upgrade.

The Jets are building for 2026 and beyond, which might not make this the most attractive spot for Wilkins. However, they have money to spend, and the combination of a healthy Wilkins next to Williams would make for one of the best defensive tackle pairings this league has to offer.

1. New England Patriots

The Patriots may have a stronger connection to Wilkins than most teams, as new head coach Mike Vrabel had previously tried to recruit the Clemson alum when he was a defensive assistant at Ohio State. The Patriots have some interesting defensive chess pieces on defense, but they need one more impactful starter.

Next to Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on a defensive line that made a big acquisition on the outside by bringing Harold Landry back to Massachusetts, the Patriots are a team on the rise. Wilkins, who is a local product, may be interested in a homecoming.

