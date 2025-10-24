These two trade ideas aren't saving the Raiders' offensive line

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten awful production from their offensive line during the 2025 NFL season. The unit entered the year as somewhat of a question mark, and unsurprisingly, they have been very underwhelming through seven games.

While Kolton Miller was playing at an elite level, he is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. The franchise has received next to nothing from his replacement, Stone Forsythe, while Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, DJ Glaze and Jordan Meredith have all had their own share of struggles.

It is clear that the Raiders need to make changes on the offensive line, as the group has struggled to create running lanes for the rushing attack or adequately protect Geno Smith. The team is in a tricky position, however, as they should be selling players at the trade deadline, not buying.

Raiders linked to two offensive tackles who have fallen out of favor with current teams

The offensive line is, arguably, the biggest hole that the Raiders' front office has to fill, which is saying a lot considering the amount of needs the roster has. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen listed Las Vegas as a potential landing spot for Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones.

"Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor of Theo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago," Fowler wrote. "Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025."

They also linked the Raiders to Evan Neal, a former top-ten pick who the New York Giants attempted to move from offensive tackle to guard during the offseason.

"This feels like an ideal time to deal away Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022, who has been inactive all season," Fowler wrote. "The Giants' starting offensive line finally feels settled, which would make parting with Neal easier, even if for just a late-round pick swap. Teams are always looking for offensive line help."

Both Jones and Neal have fallen out of favor with their current teams. The former started the first four games of the season, but has been limited to special teams duties over the past two weeks after being replaced by a rookie undrafted free agent.

Meanwhile, the latter has been a healthy scratch for the entire season. Neither play would provide the Raiders with much of an upgrade, and it is unlikely that the team would want to give up draft capital for either when they have so many needs to address in the offseason.

Jones and Neal are both free agents after the year, however, and, as rentals, they would likely be acquired for cheap. Still, Las Vegas would be better off allowing rookies Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers to get playing time and develop, but they can reassess when Jones and Neal become free agents in March.