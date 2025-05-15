For the first time in several years, the NFL schedule release was kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. They have a favorable path to the postseason, as they play a fourth-place schedule, as well as a relatively weak AFC South division and two subpar teams in the NFC East.

Las Vegas also travels less than any other team in their division, and has only one set of back-to-back road games. They have three primetime games as well and do not have to play internationally, so the stars are aligning for the team to sneak into the playoffs.

However, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for the Silver and Black, as they'll have to endure a difficult stretch late in the season if they want to earn a spot in the postseason rightfully.

This 4-game hell stretch could decide it all for the Raiders

With the Raiders' schedule officially released, they were dealt a difficult hand during the latter part of the season. They'll play four consecutive games against playoff teams from last season, including three on the road.

Week 13: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: @ Houston Texans

This will be the defining stretch for Las Vegas as they'll have to endure two emotional AFC West bouts before heading east to play two consecutive games. Taking down the defending Super Bowl champions on the road and a team that dismantled the Chargers in the postseason will be no easy task.

However, this is not the same Raiders team that took the field a year ago. It cannot be overstated how crucial it was for Las Vegas to upgrade the head coach and quarterback positions in a loaded AFC.

If the Silver and Black want to prove that they are legitimate playoff contenders, this will be the crux of the season for them. Fortunately, they have an easier draw early in the year, which could give confidence to this young team.

Having a buffer of wins to rely on could pay massive dividends for the Raiders as they shoot for a spot in the postseason late in the year. They have a winnable game in Week 17 at home against the Giants, and they could be playing the Chiefs' backups in Week 18 at home as well.

Even if the team can muster two wins in this brutal four-game stretch, they should be well-situated for a postseason run.