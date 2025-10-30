This Kenny Pickett trade idea makes too much sense for Raiders

Things have not gone according to plan for the Las Vegas Raiders to begin the Pete Carroll era, to say the least. They are just 2-5 to begin the 2025 NFL season, and they have not exactly given fans any indication that they can turn things around.

Carroll has preached competition and reiterated that point heading into the Week 8 bye; however, he also hinted that quarterback Geno Smith's job remains safe. Even though he has been among the worst quarterbacks in the league, it appears likely that he will start all 17 games, barring injury.

The Raiders also received a positive update on Aidan O'Connell on Wednesday, as his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve was officially opened. The news should pave the way for Las Vegas to move Kenny Pickett, and they may have a perfect landing spot.

Trading Kenny Pickett to Vikings makes too much sense for the Raiders

The Raiders gave up a 2026 fifth-round pick to acquire Pickett following O'Connell's preseason injury. He has played in just one game this season, fumbling his first snap for a turnover. While he completed both of his pass attempts, they went for just eight yards, and it was all meaningless in a blowout loss.

Carroll does not seem eager to play Pickett, who has played just five snaps this season despite Smith's struggles. Las Vegas will likely move O'Connell into the backup role soon with his return imminent, so the Raiders could try to recoup some of the value they gave up when acquiring Pickett.

A destination that would make plenty of sense is the Minnesota Vikings, who have a clear need for depth at quarterback following the announcement that current starter Carson Wentz would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Minnesota has just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and neither have much experience. Plus, they've got a handful of additional fifth and sixth-round picks in next year's draft, so they may be willing to part ways with one of these in order to shore up the quarterback room.

While J.J. McCarthy appears poised to return in Week 9, he has been riddled with injuries to begin his career and has been active for just two games over his first two seasons. His backup, rookie Max Brosmer, has played just 19 offensive snaps and is far from a solution.

Minnesota has a 3-4 record, so most would think they'd stand pat at the trade deadline, but they are only 1.5 games out of a postseason spot. Although Pickett is unlikely to lead the Vikings anywhere meaningful, having a veteran as injury insurance for McCarthy could prove useful.

The former first-round pick has proven to be a capable backup, as evidenced by his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. While the Raiders would not be able to expect much more than a Day 3 pick, simply recouping some of the value they gave up for Pickett would make the deal well worth it.