This late-round Raiders rookie could be poised for immediate impact

With training camp on the horizon, it's only natural that the Las Vegas Raiders are concerned with the recent news surrounding Christian Wilkins and his foot injury. Last offseason's acquisition only appeared in five games, and his recovery has been the subject of much speculation.

As he recovers from a Jones fracture, Wilkins is once again in a walking boot. If he can't be ready for the regular season, much less training camp, what happens then? Well, that's where this year's fourth-round selection, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway from the University of South Carolina, comes in.

Initially, some fans questioned the need to load up on the position so early in the NFL draft. Hindsight is always 20/20, but maybe the rumors surrounding the concern about Wilkins' availability in 2025 carried some weight after all. Either way, Hemingway's selection is now looking like a wise choice given recent developments.

Raiders rookie Tonka Hemingway could have an amazing opportunity...

Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of FanSided's NFL Mocks recently identified Hemingway as one of the Raiders' rookies poised to make an immediate impact.

"With a name you must love, Hemingway also has a combination of size and versatility the Raiders will love even more," Basile-Vaughan wrote. "As a player with a high motor and a high football IQ, Hemingway will have a chance to earn his shot during training camp, especially with his ability to rush the passer."

Hemingway's productivity in his final three collegiate seasons certainly helps support that notion. He recorded 9.5 sacks during that stretch, along with 17 tackles for a loss.

RELATED: John Spytek has no excuse not to make this trade after Christian Wilkins update

It's becoming more obvious that things are trending in that direction, as Hemingway will almost certainly get snaps if Wilkins is unable to suit up. The question now becomes if he'll have the desired impact on the Raiders' defensive line.

"With the availability of Wilkins uncertain, the Raiders will need a young player to emerge, and Hemingway will at least add depth if not step in and play a bigger role as a fourth-round pick," Basile-Vaughan added.

That's a fairly accurate statement if we're looking at the depth chart. The dropoff after Adam Butler is concerning, but worst-case scenario, Hemingway simply has to hold his own. Best-case scenario? Hemingway can live up to some of his pre-draft highlights, which showed he possessed quickness, agility, and a bevy of pass-rushing moves.