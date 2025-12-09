This proposed Raiders QB could be everything Geno Smith was supposed to be

When they acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks in March, the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a two-year contract extension. But it amounted to a firm commitment for 2025 and 2026 only, so he was going to a proverbial "bridge" quarterback to whoever his successor would end up being.

Smith, to put it mildly, has played poorly enough that there are legitimate questions about whether he'll be the Raiders' quarterback in 2026, or if he'll even be on the roster. His future is also naturally tied to head coach Pete Carroll's future in Las Vegas, so if Carroll is gone, Smith might be too.

Fortunately, under the circumstances, the Raiders are in a position to take one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class. If they do, that young quarterback would be lined up to eventually succeed Smith, but possibly replace him as soon as next season.

Raiders could sign James Winston to be everything Geno Smith isn't

The question then would become how Smith would take to mentoring a young quarterback who may supplant him sooner rather than later. Based on how things have gone this year, it is fair to think that might not be a role that he wants.

If the Raiders were to cut Smith in the offseason, the move would clear $8 million in cap space and leave behind $18.5 million in dead money. A trade, should another team be so inclined, would clear his entire $26.5 million cap hit off the books, but that is unlikely.

Parting with Smith, of course, would come with the idea of who would replace him. The free agent market for quarterbacks is never all that robust, but the available options would fit the Raiders' need for a bridge quarterback.

On that front, as he took a look at the top bridge quarterbacks likely to be available in 2026 free agency, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report matched the Raiders with current New York Giants veteran Jameis Winston.

"The Las Vegas Raiders would make a ton of sense for Winston if they decide to move off of Geno Smith at the end of the year, which is a distinct possibility.

"Winston has a fun, infectious leadership style that would help Las Vegas turn the page on its recent struggles. He'd have little trouble creating big plays with Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker. His ability to stretch the field might just open up some running lanes for Ashton Jeanty, too.

"Las Vegas would own the (second) overall pick in the draft if the season ended today, and Winston would be an ideal mentor if it decided to use that selection on a quarterback."

Winston is already doing a great job of mentoring a young quarterback this year, as the New York Giants brought rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart into the fold as their quarterback of the future (and present, as it were).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston has become a veteran leader in recent years, while maintaining the playing style that makes him fun to watch and an ideal backup quarterback. Winston also overlapped with Raiders general manager John Spytek for four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Essentially, Winston would be a nice mulligan as a bridge quarterback for the Raiders in 2026 if they move on from Smith and decide on targeting a young quarterback in the draft. Winston would be everything Smith hasn't shown he can be in that role.