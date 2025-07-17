This Raiders rookie might need a miracle to survive training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders knew that last year's defense setup was not going to be good enough for a veteran defensive-minded coach like Pete Carroll, which helped prompt some heavy changes on that side of the ball. Antonio Pierce's underperforming unit is going to be built up from scratch by Carroll.

The linebacker room has undergone a major facelift, as the Raiders have signed three veterans on cheaper short-term contracts to replace the departed Robert Spillane. Those new additions may not be ideal for a Raiders rookie doing everything in his power to survive and make the final 53-man roster.

Cody Lindenberg, whom the Raiders picked in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, may need to hope that Las Vegas either cuts one of the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart or sees him as an invaluable special teamer.

Cody Lindenberg might not make final Las Vegas Raiders roster

Lindenberg is an old-school thumper who is at his best when he can deliver some big hits in between the tackles. However, there are some concerns about his ability to keep up with NFL athletes and injuries that forced him to miss almost 20 games at the collegiate level.

The two projected starters at inside linebacker for the Raiders are former Bengals stud Germaine Pratt and Steelers signee Elandon Roberts. The top backups for each of those two are former Top 10 pick Devin White, who is trying to get his career back on track, and 2024 fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg.

White has a longstanding connection with general manager John Spytek, who helped draft him to Tampa Bay, and minority owner Tom Brady, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

Lindenberg also needs to figure out a way to beat out former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith, who is trying to give it one last go in the NFL, and 2024 UDFA Amari Gainer. Lindenberg may have been drafted, but he is guaranteed next to nothing at the professional level.

He has some enticing traits that could make him a worthwhile backup in the pros who excels on special teams, but he may have been a victim of some misfortune by landing on a team with so many other veterans fighting for playing time.

Unfortunately for the young player, Lindenberg will need to play way above his pay grade to last in the NFL.