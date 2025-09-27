This Raiders starter needs to answer the call in Week 4 vs. Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to win their season opener against the New England Patriots; however, their performance has significantly regressed in each of the two games since against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders.

It has been apparent since the first game that the offensive line is a clear weakness of the team, as Geno Smith was sacked four times and the team managed just 56 rushing yards. Things have not gotten much better, as the Raiders have now given up 12 sacks, the second-most in the NFL.

They have also averaged just 72.3 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry, both of which are the third-fewest in the league. They've also scored just one touchdown on the ground. While the addition of Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Chip Kelly led many to believe the offense would be a strength of the team in 2025, that has not been the case.

Raiders' Dylan Parham must show some improvement in Week 4

Las Vegas' 17.7 points per game rank just 26th in the league as well, and their struggles can largely be attributed to a porous offensive line. Dylan Parham has been one of the unit's weakest links despite a strong start to his career, and he must improve in Week 4 if he hopes to remain a starter.

Parham joined the Raiders as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has been a starter throughout his entire four-year tenure with the team. He is having, arguably, the worst season of his career, however.

His three penalties have already tied his total from last season and are just two short of his career-high. After moving from right guard to left guard in 2025, Parham's 50.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 74th out of 95 guards. His 51.1 pass blocking grade ranks 66th, and his 52.2 run blocking grade ranks 67th.

As if that is not enough reason for concern, his three penalties rank 87th among guards. Meanwhile, he has allowed two sacks, three quarterback hits and 11 pressures, which rank 92nd, 93rd and 93rd, respectively. Simply put, he has been one of the worst guards in the entire NFL.

While some believe that moving back to right guard could help, the coaching staff has no plans to make such a move. Instead, Parham could find himself on the bench if he continues to struggle, particularly now that Jackson Powers-Johnson is healthy and ready to re-enter the starting lineup.

The one saving grace for the fourth-year guard could be Las Vegas' lack of depth at the position. Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa have both started the season poorly, which could grant Parham some additional time to fix the issues he has had early on. If he is unable to do so, however, he could find himself relegated to backup duties for the first time in his young career.

