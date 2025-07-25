This Raiders training camp connection is starting to feel like something bigger

The Las Vegas Raiders were largely inept on the offensive side of the ball during the 2024 NFL season. While the offensive line was solid enough, the only bright spots at the skill positions were Brock Bowers, a First-Team All-Pro, and Jakobi Meyers, who recorded his first 1,000-yard season.

Despite their strong performances, however, the team had to overhaul the offense this offseason. This included the additions of a new coordinator, Chip Kelly, a new quarterback, Geno Smith, and a massive upgrade at running back with Ashton Jeanty, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This means that both of these strong offensive pieces will have a learning curve this offseason as they look to build chemistry with the new blood in Las Vegas. However, based on reports from camp, it seems like one connection in particular is building toward something special.

The Geno Smith-Jakobi Meyers connection is real at Raiders training camp

After Wednesday's training camp practice, Meyers spoke to the media about what he's seen from his new quarterback thus far, and the six-year NFL veteran had nothing but positive things to say about him.

"I mean, he's one of the best I feel like I've played with, honestly," Meyers said. "He's accurate, can throw the ball, can throw it far, can hit every spot, can move around. So, he brings a lot to the game of football. It's going to be fun playing with him."

Kelly also noticed that these two players are building a strong connection in their first offseason together, and he spoke about it during his media availability on Thursday.

"Such a sure-handed receiver, he can play both inside and outside. He showed up a lot today," Kelly said. "I thought he made some really, really big plays today. I know Geno has a really good comfort level with him."

These were not just empty words, however, as several reports from training camp indicated that this duo is making an impact. Vegas Sports Today reported that Smith hit Meyers for a big gain down the sideline, as well as on a route across the middle to put the team in scoring position during a live drill.

Several reporters, including Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and Jesse Merrick of the Silver & Black Sports Network, noted that Meyers had a particularly strong day and that the connection between the two is real.

While Brock Bowers and the rookies will certainly be a pivotal part of this offense, perhaps Meyers' ascension last year can be continued with an even better quarterback throwing him the ball.

