The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to figure out this offseason, beginning with their ongoing search for their sixth head coach in as many seasons. They will also need to rebuild the roster, which has holes at virtually every position.

Tom Brady will be involved in the decision-making process, as general manager John Spytek revealed that he consults with the Raiders minority owner before making any major decision. Fortunately, the duo will have a projected ten draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick, along with over $100 million in cap space to revamp one of the league's worst rosters.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, of course, has had other commitments all season long, most notably his role on Fox Sports' lead broadcast team. It appears that his list of commitments could grow, as his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, hinted that he could compete for a role at the 2028 Olympics.

Rob Gronkowski predicts that Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady could return to the field on a grand stage

Gronkowski spent his entire 11-year career catching passes from Brady, as the duo won three Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots and another one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both appear to be headed to Canton as soon as they are eligible, as they are widely considered to be among the best players at their respective positions.

The two stars have maintained a strong off-the-field relationship, and both are now employed by Fox Sports. Gronkowski recently revealed to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show that he believes Brady's days of playing competitively are not behind him.

"Gronk just said Tom Brady is the BEST candidate to be the starting QB for the U.S. Flag Football team in the 2028 Olympics 🤯"

Brady is set to captain one of three teams in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this March. He is reportedly set to play in the game, and while speaking at the Fanatics Studios launch party, he teased that he could compete for the starting role at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, which will be the first year that flag football is included.

Gronkowski noted that he believes his former teammate is definitely serious about suiting up, even though he will be 50 years old at the time of the games. He added that the Fanatics Flag Football Classic will serve as Brady's tryout for the Olympics, and that, regardless of the younger active quarterbacks available, he is confident the seven-time Super Bowl champion will win the competition.

The superstar tight end made it clear that Brady is still in playing shape and doesn't have to worry about being hit, while his lack of mobility won't be a factor. It will be interesting to see if Brady does actually entertain returning to the field at the 2028 Olympics, however, that could be one more thing that cuts into his time to focus on rebuilding the Raiders.