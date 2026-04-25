Top UDFA candidates for Raiders to consider as 2026 NFL Draft comes to a close

Last year, John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders' scouting department signed 15 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. With 67 players rostered and 10 draft picks expected to join, Las Vegas may need to add around the same number, if not more, this year.

Back in 2022, although in a different regime, the Raiders found a starter in Isaiah Pola-Mao and will be searching for more guys who can contribute as backups or special teamers. Here's a list of five players who are expected to go undrafted but are worthy of a post-draft evaluation.

Las Vegas Raiders undrafted free agent targets

James Brockermeyer, C, Miami

A favorite prospect of Louis Riddick's, Brockermeyer is climbing up draft boards. He was one of the highest-rated recruits in the nation, and although he started in the SEC, he transferred to the Big 12 and culminated his college career in the ACC.

In the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, he and his offensive line helped produce 150 yards on the ground against an elite defense. Brockermeyer was a brick wall in the middle of the line for the Hurricanes. Opposing defenders didn't sack Carson Beck because of Brockmeyer's blocking ability.

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Caroll

This is a long- shot prospect, but NFL personnel are quite aware of him. He more than held his own at the Senior Bowl and won his fair share of reps against Day 1 and 2 cornerbacks. He had a chance to participate in Toledo's Pro Day, and he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash.

At Division III John Carroll, Montgomery posted 32 touchdowns over the past two years and over 2,500 yards receiving. He'll be a trendy name that tends to pop up in the preseason or on special teams if he claims a roster spot.

Keyshawn James-Newby, DE, New Mexico

Standing at just 6-foot-2, James-Newby does not have the prototypical size for a pass rusher, but he has the production. He's accumulated 20 sacks in the past two seasons and is not afraid of the big programs. James-Newby plays hard, and it shows on tape.

The New Mexico product was ranked third in college football when it came to quarterback pressures behind only Reuben Bain Jr. and David Bailey. He thrived in the pre-draft process and was ordained by many as the best edge rusher at the Shrine Bowl.

Phillip Dunnam, SAF, UCF

Dunnam was a solid performer at Indiana and Florida Atlantic before transferring to UCF. He totaled over 50 total tackles in each of those three years and nine interceptions in his career. To his credit, Dunnam is one of only three safeties to have three interceptions in three straight years.

Being a wideout in high school helped him defend passes at the collegiate level more often. Dunnam has an adequate physical profile to play safety in the NFL, and his ability to line up at multiple spots in the secondary is promising.

Devin Mockobee, RB, Purdue

Once a walk-on at Purdue, Mockobee set a record for the most rushing yards as a freshman at Purdue. He battled injuries throughout the rest of his career, but that didn't stop him from still collecting accolades off the field.

On the gridiron, he's got great vision to find the open holes. Mockobee doesn't go down on first contact either. He could potentially make a roster simply because he is willing to take the punishing hits.