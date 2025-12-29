Trent Green's Pete Carroll defense means he hasn't been watching Raiders in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders' embarrassing season has just one game remaining following Sunday's 34-10 blowout loss to the New York Giants in what many dubbed "The Tank Bowl." The loser of the matchup, which wound up being the Raiders, was set to have the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in April.

All Las Vegas has to do now to secure the top overall pick is lose its final game, which will be against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. The franchise would have the opportunity to land its signal caller of the future if it winds up selecting at the top of the draft board for the first time since 2007.

While they would likely be selecting between Indiana's Fernando Mendoza or Oregon's Dante Moore, many believe that the Raiders would look to pair their rookie quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach. Trent Green made it clear that he is not a part of that camp during Sunday's broadcast.

Trent Green completely missed the mark with his prediction about Pete Carroll's Raiders future

Carroll's first season leading the Raiders has been, by far, the worst season of his coaching career. With one more loss, it would also mark the second-worst season in franchise history, and the worst since finishing 1-13 in 1962, just the third year in team history, back when they were still in the AFL.

Despite the awful season, Green made it clear during the CBS broadcast in Week 17 that he believes it will solely be up to Carroll as to whether or not he returns in 2026.

"The Raiders are going to have a lot of cap space. They're going to have some draft capital, if they decide to do that. Pete Carroll, I believe, is coming back," Green said. "That's something he's got to answer. I would think he's going to. He's going to have to find a new offensive coordinator or does he name Greg Olson as the offensive coordinator?"

Green made several similar comments throughout the game, indicating that Carroll likely doesn't want to end his coaching career just yet, especially with a campaign like this. He acknowledged that the Raiders' head coach is 74 years old, but also noted that he likely wants to continue coaching.

While Carroll was certainly brought in to lead a turnaround for the franchise, things have not worked out that way. The notion that the franchise won't, at the very least, consider making a coaching change shows that Green has not paid much attention to Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders will likely have an opportunity to land either Mendoza or Moore in the upcoming draft. The front office would be wise to do its best to set either rookie quarterback up for long-term success by bringing in a coach who not only maximizes their talents but also matches their timeline.

Remember, Carroll was not Las Vegas' first option last offseason. The team instead wanted a young offensive coach, Ben Johnson; however, they lacked a young quarterback of the future, leading to him taking the Chicago Bears job instead.

The opportunity to have their pick of any incoming rookie quarterback would certainly be enough to entice a new head coach if the team decides to move on from Carroll, which almost all of Raider Nation believes they should.

While Green doesn't believe that anyone but Carroll will make that decision, that certainly should not be the case. Instead, the Raiders should do what is best for the long-term vision of the franchise, one that the oldest head coach in NFL history certainly won't be on the sideline to implement.