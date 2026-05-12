Treydan Stukes' varied NFL comps show different ways he can be great for Raiders

Although reinventing the secondary wasn't on most fans' radar, the Las Vegas Raiders did exactly that during the 2026 NFL Draft. Their first, and biggest, investment was versatile defensive back Treydan Stukes, who was taken out of Arizona in Round 2 after the Raiders traded back.

In Stukes, Las Vegas landed not only an experienced player with great leadership qualities who can contribute right away, but one who can affect the game in a multitude of ways. He played primarily at nickel corner in college, but Stukes also played tons of strong and deep safety for the Wildcats.

To continue our series, we have done our best to give Stukes a high-end, a low-end, and a most likely NFL player comparison. It is hard to predict exactly how Stukes will make his mark for the Raiders, but his resemblance to several players shows how many different ways he can be great in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie safety Treydan Stukes

High-end comp: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick was a bit more heralded coming out of college than Stukes, but that was mainly due to an age discrepancy. The two players have very similar builds and can be plugged in at practically any spot in the secondary. Some years, Fitzpatrick plays more in the slot. Other years in the box or deep.

It was the same story for Stukes, whose athleticism, size, range and instincts, plus exceptional cover skills and tackling ability, allow him to line up and be an asset anywhere in the secondary. Fitzpatrick obviously had a bigger college career, too, but Stukes is actually a tad faster and more athletic.

But if Stukes could develop in the right system, like Fitzpatrick, then the young Raider could follow in his footsteps. Fitzpatrick is a productive player with five Pro Bowls and three All-Pros on his résumé. Canton may be ahead for Fitzpatrick, but this would be a great level for Stukes to reach either way.

Low-end comp: Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Stukes, like Johnson Jr., was a big and athletic defensive back drafted in the second round whose versatility was his calling card. But Johnson has ended up being a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none player in the NFL who can't find a position he is really good at. It has held him back in many ways.

Johnson Jr. has still carved out a career for himself, but he hasn't been the player many expected when he was selected. Although he thrived at the beginning of his career, Johnson Jr. fell off a cliff and has struggled to stick anywhere after failing to prove himself at any one spot in the secondary.

Versatility can be a great thing, and it can help a young player get on the field early in his career, but it is also a double-edged sword. If a player gets exposed at one spot, it can hurt their chances elsewhere. It happened to Johnson Jr., and it could theoretically happen to Stukes as well.

Most likely NFL comp: Jalen Pitre

Pitre is such an interesting comparison for Stukes because he played primarily free safety and some in the box for his first two NFL seasons before sliding mainly into the slot. With Taron Johnson under contract for two years as the nickel corner, Stukes could potentially follow a similar track.

Based on his track record in college and how much the Raiders' front office coveted Stukes, they could be looking for him to fill different spots at varying points in his NFL journey. That is the blessing of being so versatile: One year, you fill a hole deep. Next year it is in the box. The year after in the slot.

If Stukes is the player that many think he can be, then Pitre is a great comp. Pitre is a highly-regarded player who doesn't exactly have a ton of accolades but is a key fixture on a good defense. Pitre, like Stukes, can get takeaways and cause havoc, but prides himself on good technique and being solid.

Stukes can truly be anything for the Raiders' defense. He could evolve into a star defensive back who carries his versatility with him on a yearly basis, like Fitzpatrick. Stukes could be in a bit over his head, but still be a solid contributor like Johnson Jr. Or be very good but have varying roles yearly like Pitre.