Fernando Mendoza's high-floor NFL comps should give Raiders fans real confidence

The Las Vegas Raiders had one shot to get it right at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft board. As fate would have it, a nearly perfect prospect, both on and off the field, fell into their laps at No. 1. Fernando Mendoza is, by all accounts, a franchise quarterback and one that fans can get very excited about.

Almost nobody is arguing that Mendoza won't be at least a good player under center in the NFL. But where he'll land on those varying levels of success has been a contentious point among fans and analysts recently. No matter what, he should still be better than anyone the Raiders have had recently.

So as not to pigeonhole ourselves and in an attempt to factor in all that goes into success at the highest level of football, we decided to give Mendoza a high-end, a low-end, and a most likely NFL player to compare his projected career to. Spoiler: We see Mendoza as a very high-floor player.

NFL player comps suggest Las Vegas Raiders are guaranteed a franchise QB in Fernando Mendoza

High-end comp: Peyton Manning

It was first mentioned during the broadcast of Mendoza's Indiana Pro Day that he had some Peyton Manning-like tendencies. Then, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ran with that comparison and said Mendoza could be a blend of Manning and Matt Ryan, which feels both generous and completely attainable.

The similarities are there, as both are big and tall passers who are extremely accurate and win between the ears. Neither is particularly smooth, but Mendoza is actually a bit more athletic. He has a lot to learn from a football perspective, but Klint Kubiak's dad has a history of working with Manning.

By the end of his career, Manning was a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP, 10-time All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer. Those are massive, massive shoes to fill. But at his very best, Mendoza can reach that ceiling. Call me crazy, but it is in the realm of possibility.

Low-end comp: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is a comparison that I actually like for Mendoza as his floor, and yet it was barely talked about during the pre-draft process, if at all. Like Manning, Tannehill is also a big and tall quarterback who is one of the most accurate passers in NFL history and has good athletic ability, like Mendoza.

He was never really one of the NFL's best, but Tannehill was an 11-year starter, a one-time Pro Bowler, and made it to the playoffs on three occasions, winning a total of two postseason games. Tannehill never reached elite status, but was more than serviceable and considered a franchise guy for a while.

If Mendoza's career ended up like Tannehill's, then Raider Nation would be disappointed. It would be like a Derek Carr repeat, albeit a bit more successful from a team perspective. But it is possible that Mendoza never ascends far beyond his floor for any number of reasons, perhaps out of his control.

Most likely NFL comp: Jared Goff /Joe Burrow

To me, this is likely where Mendoza ends up: The Goff/Burrow tier of players. Very, very good and enjoying some playoff success, but not necessarily an all-time great, an MVP or a Super Bowl champion. It is nearly impossible to get into that upper echelon, so this feels more realistic.

It is certainly possible that Mendoza exceeds these expectations, but being a perennial Pro Bowler on a good but not great team would still be a tremendous career, and the best for a Raiders quarterback in recent memory. Goff is a five-time Pro Bowler with five playoff appearances and five playoff wins.

Burrow is already a three-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl appearance and five playoff wins in just two postseason berths. He is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but neither he nor Goff has the distinction of being a generational player or all-time great.

Whether Mendoza ends up being merely Tannehill, Goff or Burrow, or even Manning, the floor is quite high for the young player, which is exactly what this Raiders team needs. But his ceiling is also incredibly high, which is why Mendoza is so promising as the No. 1 overall pick.

Fans should have boatloads of confidence in the young player, as his natural talent should help him quickly adjust to the NFL level, but his work ethic, approach to the game and attitude will prevent him from being a complete bust. Even at the worst, Mendoza should be a franchise player in Las Vegas.