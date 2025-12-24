Tyree Wilson and 5 Raiders running out of time to save their jobs

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL season is finally coming to a close. After weeks of agonizing performances, just two games stand between Las Vegas and finding out where it'll be selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft. This will be a major guiding hand in how it approaches the offseason.

Regardless of how that cookie crumbles, however, this Raiders team will need to make some serious changes in the coming months. That'll start with evaluating what they have in the building, and these six players, in particular, need to step things up in the final weeks, or they'll be on the chopping block.

5 Raiders who are running out of time to save their jobs

1. Tyree Wilson

Every year has been the year that Wilson was supposed to break out. But fans are still waiting for that to happen. He has shown flashes, but Wilson lacks consistency, and his role has plummeted lately. He hasn't recorded a sack since Week 4, and Wilson needs to make a splash to fall back into favor.

2. DJ Glaze

Glaze exceeded expectations as a rookie, but he has failed to meet them in Year 2. In the last seven weeks, he has given up six sacks, four quarterback hits and 15 hurries. Glaze isn't helping out much as a run-blocker either, so a kick in to guard or some serious competition for him may be in order.

3. Geno Smith

Smith has been on the hot seat, honestly, since Week 2. However, he has some occasional outings that aren't awful, and given his contract, the Raiders should want to make this marriage work. But if he doesn't take his game to a completely new level down the stretch, he'll easily be out of a job.

RELATED: Wild mock draft has Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to Cowboys for pennies

4. Devin White

White has proven all season that he shouldn't have a spot again next year. Yes, he set the franchise record with 160 tackles, but that is a product of him playing every snap and giving up so many receptions in coverage. Plus, he leads the league with 23 missed tackles, which is unacceptable.

5. Malcolm Koonce

Koonce's season has gone a lot like Wilson's. He's shown flashes but ultimately failed to make an impact, and Koonce's role has decreased quite a bit as the year has progressed. With free agency looming, the Raiders are likely to let him hit the open market if he doesn't turn things around.

6. Daniel Carlson

Carlson had some serious struggles in the beginning and middle parts of the season, and he's only kicked one field goal in the last four games. Despite an amazing career with the Silver and Black, he may need to find a new home next year unless he seriously impresses down the stretch.