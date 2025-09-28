Tyree Wilson just extended the Raiders' NFL-leading defensive streak

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has not exactly been known as elite over the past few decades. The unit has had just one season ranked in the top half of the league in scoring defense since reaching the Super Bowl all the way back in 2002.

Despite their lack of success at stopping their opponents from scoring, the team has done a decent job of getting after the quarterback over the past several seasons, as despite their general struggles, they have consistently gotten sacks.

Entering Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas ranked just tied for 17th in the league in sacks in 2025. Despite being a middle-of-the-pack pass rush, however, the Raiders had recorded at least one sack in 38 straight games, the longest active streak in the entire NFL.

Tyree Wilson pushes Raiders' NFL-leading sacks streak to 39

They were able to extend that streak to 39 games in the second quarter, as third-year defensive end Tyree Wilson was able to take down Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. It marks the longest streak in franchise's history since the mid-1980's.

Wilson has received his fair share of criticism to start his career as he recorded just 56 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first two seasons.

The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has looked much better in his third season, and he picked up his second sack of the year in his fourth game, despite entering the week playing just 40% of the defensive snaps.

RELATED: Raiders' endgame with Jackson Powers-Johnson is becoming crystal clear

He was able to get home on Williams in a big moment in Sunday's game. With the Raiders leading 7-3 in the second quarter, the Bears were in Las Vegas territory and threatening. On third-and-16 from the 30-yard line, Wilson pushed Chicago out of field goal range with a 10-yard sack, forcing a punt.

While the Raiders' offense gave their opponent multiple possessions where they started deep in Las Vegas territory, the defense came up big several times in the first half. Although Wilson has been labeled as a bust due to the slow start to his career, he has been a pleasant surprise in 2023.

He has helped a Raiders defense that was expected to be a major weaknes,s play surprisingly good football. Outside of last week's matchup with the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas has been great defensively through three and a half games, and this is more evidence.

More Raiders news and analysis