Unexpected Raiders WR has been answering the bell early in the offseason

It can't be stated enough just how badly the Las Vegas Raiders need someone to step up in the wide receiver group during the 2026 NFL season. Brock Bowers is a star in the passing game, and Ashton Jeanty should have success under Klint Kubiak, but that threat out wide can transform this offense.

John Spytek seems fine with the players that the team has in the room, and it is easy to see why. Tre Tucker can be fully unleashed as a leader in this offense, second-year players Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are poised for a jump, Jalen Nailor was a sneaky signing and Malik Benson is impressing.

But nobody has seemingly reached out and grabbed that No. 1 wide receiver designation yet in Las Vegas, nor has the depth of the room been fully sorted out. That is perfectly fine, as it is still early in the process. An unexpected player, though, is answering the bell thus far in the offseason.

Shedrick Jackson is shining during Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program

Rumblings of Shedrick Jackson playing well in OTAs were not fully brought to the forefront, as most overlooked the strong showings of the former Cincinnati Bengals UDFA, who was an unremarkable signing at the time he came to Las Vegas.

He's franchise royalty as Bo Jackson's relative, and he's shown flashes, particularly last preseason and with his late-season touchdown against the Denver Broncos in 2025. But nobody expects him to be that guy for the Silver and Black or to be a standout player.

At mandatory minicamp, though, he was. ESPN's Ryan McFadden mentioned, albeit somewhat in passing, that Jackson had a solid performance during Tuesday's practice. Raiders.com reporter Levi Edwards, however, provided some more in-depth analysis that is sure to get fans excited.

"The biggest playmaker of the day was seemingly receiver Shedrick Jackson.

"In team period and 7-on-7, he recorded at least five receptions, including a long touchdown grab from Kirk Cousins. What made Jackson's showing impressive was his versatility as he made plays at outside receiver and in the slot. While he's shown flashes at times throughout OTAs, Tuesday morning felt more like a standout practice."

Jackson was more than just a solid performer. He was, as Edwards described him, the standout performer from the pass-catching group. First of all, it sounds like Jackson was getting some work with the first-team offense. And establishing a rapport with Cousins is never a bad thing.

Having the versatility to play inside and outside is also coveted by Coach Kubiak, as his offense relies on motion and deception, which requires interchangeable pieces. If Jackson is thriving all over the field, that is perhaps the best sign for him going forward.

Now, is Jackson likely to be a big player in the Raiders' wide receiver room this year? That still seems unlikely. But is he inching toward the bottom of the roster and solidifying his status as a practice squad priority by answering the bell in the early going? Absolutely.