Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after all went right for Raiders in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have endured such a brutal 2025 NFL season that almost nothing will suffice as a consolation prize. Raider Nation would be in favor of another changing of the guard at head coach and quarterback, but better options appear to be slim for both this offseason.

With tons of draft capital and a handful of intriguing players like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, however, it's not the least attractive potential opening in the world. If Las Vegas had one of the very top picks and, therefore, a young quarterback in tow, it would be even more so.

Headed into Week 14, the Raiders' 2-10 record would have only netted them the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a loss to the Denver Broncos, however, and a bit of help around the league, the top of the draft order got massively shaken up, providing a beacon of hope for Las Vegas.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Raiders' loss in Week 14

Not only did the Raiders lose on Sunday, but the one-win Tennessee Titans pulled off an upset win over the Cleveland Browns, and the New Orleans Saints took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This had massive ramifications for the draft order:

1. New York Giants

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Cleveland Browns

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Washington Commanders

7. New York Jets

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Atlanta Falcons (--> Los Angeles Rams)

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas selecting at No. 2 is even light-years better than picking at No. 4. There are two, maybe three quarterbacks worthy of an early selection in this draft class, and the further down the board the Raiders are, the more they run the risk of not landing a difference-maker under center.

In addition to the Raiders losing and the Titans and Saints winning, which were the three most important outcomes for Las Vegas' quest for the No. 1 pick, all of the right results occurred for the games that had a massive impact on lowering the Silver and Black's strength of schedule.

The Lions beat the Cowboys on Thursday, the Bills pulled off a miraculous win against the Bengals, the Vikings found life and took down the Commanders, the Packers squeaked one out against the mighty Bears, and the Texans emerged victorious against the Chiefs.

While the Jets, Cardinals and Falcons all lost, those were not nearly as critical because those were mere insurance policies if the Raiders were to win another game. The Eagles beating the Chargers on Monday Night Football would help Las Vegas creep even closer to the top overall pick.

If the Raiders could somehow land the No. 1 overall pick, that would be a major silver lining in what has been one of the most frustrating seasons in recent memory. Losing to the Giants in Week 17 would be the final nail in the coffin, as Las Vegas controls its destiny to the top selection.