Veteran wideout just made a dream comparison for Raiders' offense

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, and that was largely due to an inept offense. While the offensive line held surprisingly strong, the quarterback and running back situations were a mess, and the pass-catching depth was abysmal.

Fortunately, Pete Carroll and John Spytek have continued to remedy this all offseason. It started with selecting Chip Kelly to be the team's new play-caller, then they paired him with Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and a smattering of young and promising wide receivers.

This sounds like an obvious recipe for success, as the team's skill position players are as talented as they have been in recent memory. Even unexpected players like Alex Bachman have proven that they are worthy of a spot on the team, indicating that the Raiders may have a surplus of weapons.

Veteran WR Alex Bachman makes ideal statement about Raiders' offense

Bachman spoke to the media on Wednesday after practice, and he seems to be as excited as anyone about the prospects of the Raiders' offense this season. He even told reporters that Las Vegas was getting some of its inspiration from the greatest offensive minds in the game.

"I mean, our offense, there's a lot of things that we've put in that we've gotten from, you know, the (Sean) McVay (and Kyle) Shanahan tree." Alex Bachman, Las Vegas Raiders WR

To Raider Nation, this should be an absolute dream scenario. Kelly failed during his last stop at the NFL level, but reports indicated that his offense has drastically changed since then. Bachman, who has played for McVay before, is recognizing the similarities between the two offenses, which is great.

McVay and Kyle Shanahan, who are both limbs from the Mike Shanahan tree, have two of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. McVay won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 NFL season, and Kyle Shanahan has led the 49ers to two Super Bowls in the last six seasons.

These are two of the brightest offensive minds in the game, so for Kelly to be apparently modeling some things after their respective offenses is a good sign for the Raiders. Obviously, they need to be able to execute it, but they may finally have the proper pieces in place to do so.

Las Vegas' starters are expected to play a bit more in the second preseason game, but Kelly is not likely to show much. Raider Nation may have to wait until Week 1 to see the full-fledged offense Kelly has up his sleeve, and it will be a good test against a sneaky-good New England Patriots defense.

