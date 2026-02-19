Von Miller quickly shot down the idea of joining the Raiders in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders will be in the market for pass-rush help this offseason, whether or not they keep Maxx Crosby. Aside from the five-time Pro Bowler, who finished with 10.0 sacks despite missing two games, Malcolm Koonce, who is set to be a free agent, was second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

While great pass rushers rarely hit the free agent market, some talent should be up for grabs this offseason. The Raiders are unlikely to go after aging players who will command massive paydays, like Trey Hendrickson, but they could also look to the next tier of players at the position.

With the amount of talent available, it would not be a surprise to see Las Vegas address the issue before the 2026 NFL Draft. One player who has been mentioned as a potential fit, Von Miller, just made it clear that he won't be joining the Raiders.

Von Miller shoots down any potential interest in joining the Raiders

Miller is set to turn 37 next month and played just 37% of the defensive snaps for the Washington Commanders in 2025. Still, the future Hall of Famer had a resurgence on a one-year deal, recording 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits.

Even in a limited role, he proved that he can still get after the quarterback. Several pundits have suggested the Raiders as a landing spot for the seven-time All-Pro, given his relationship with Crosby and Las Vegas' need for defensive line help.

However, on a recent episode of his Free Range podcast, Miller was asked about playing for the Silver and Black, to which he first responded with an incredibly skeptical face before suggesting that he is uninterested in joining the franchise.

"For one, I'm still a taken man. I'm still in a relationship with the Washington Commanders. For two, if I'm going to go to the AFC West, it's got to be the Denver Broncos," Miller said. "Like what? Me playing the Denver Broncos twice a year? I don't think it's nothing that I can do to really take away from my legacy that I've already done with the Denver Broncos, but that: Going to the Raiders... That's really the only thing that could make the Denver Broncos fanbase, Broncos Country, not love me no more."

Miller did add that he can only go where he is wanted, so if the Raiders are the only team that wants him, he would have no choice. While the two-time Super Bowl champion did have a strong year, it is probably not in the best interest of a player his age to eliminate suitors before free agency begins.

Of course, the eight-time Pro Bowler is just saying what he has to say in order not to turn the Broncos fanbase against him. Ultimately, this is a business where money talks, often leading franchise legends to join division rivals.

If John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, both of whom spent time in Denver with Miller, want him and offer him more than the league's 31 other teams, it is hard to see him turning that down.