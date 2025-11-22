Week 12 will provide Raiders with close look at optimal free agent target

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season that they expected, as they are just 2-8 heading into Week 12. Their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, who have the same record, is one of the last winnable games on their schedule and could play a major factor in both teams' final draft position.

While Cleveland has been one of the worst teams in the league, their pass rush has been simply elite, ranking tied for fourth in the NFL with 32 sacks. The unit will have an opportunity to increase that number against a Raiders offensive line that has been woefully bad, especially in recent weeks.

Las Vegas will also be presented with a golden opportunity in Week 12. The Raiders' front office and coaching staff will get a first-hand look at a pending free agent, one who could provide them with a major upgrade on the interior offensive line.

Raiders set to get first-hand look at two-time All-Pro OL in Week 12

John Spytek and the Raiders' front office have plenty of holes to fill this offseason. While finding their quarterback of the future should be the top priority, that may ultimately be determined by where the franchise winds up drafting and how they view this year's quarterback class.

The next priority, which they will have more control over, should be improving the offensive line, as Geno Smith has constantly been under pressure, and Ashton Jeanty has rarely had any room to run. Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson returning would help, but more upgrades are needed.

Against Cleveland, Las Vegas will get an up-close look at Wyatt Teller, who is set to be a free agent after the season. The two-time All-Pro has been a stud at right guard throughout his tenure with the Browns, even if his play has tapered off a bit since his three straight Pro Bowls from 2021-2023.

While right guard has been Powers-Johnson's position in 2025, Teller has played both guard spots in the NFL before, and Powers-Johnson played both center and left guard well as a rookie. Regardless, Spytek should simply be focused on acquiring talent to improve the room.

RELATED: Maxx Crosby calls out 2-8 Raiders in a message they need to hear

The Raiders' front office would be wise to follow former general manager Reggie McKenzie's blueprint of upgrading the offensive line with proven veterans in free agency. In 2016, the franchise's best season in recent memory, the unit up front was filled with free agent acquisitions.

Gabe Jackson was the only starter who was drafted by the Raiders that year, while Donald Penn, Rodney Hudson, and Kelechi Osemele, all of whom were Pro Bowlers, along with Austin Howard, were free agent pickups. That entire starting offensive line was added under McKenzie, and the result was an offense that finished in the top ten in nearly every major category.

While Las Vegas' current offense has a long way to go, upgrading the offensive line, particularly the interior offensive line, would go a long way in helping Jeanty reach his full potential. Teller, who just turned 31, continues to play at a high level and would represent a massive upgrade for the Raiders.

Pending Baltimore Ravens free agent Tyler Linderbaum, who is just 25, might be a more ideal target due to his age and elite production at center. However, the Raiders would be wise to target both, as they project to have at least $107 million in cap space.

An offensive line that includes Miller, Powers-Johnson, Linderbaum, and Teller would have the potential to be elite, flipping a major flaw into a strength in just one short offseason.

Teller should not break the bank at this point either, and he would represent a great fit in one of the league's worst positional rooms. Additionally, if the front office is unable to land either player, Cleveland's other offensive guard, Joel Bitonio, could also be a solid addition.

While Bitonio turned 34 last month and doesn't really match Las Vegas' timeline, the five-time All-Pro, who has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the past seven seasons, would bring some stability to the unit as the front office continues to look for or develop a long-term answer.

Either way, the Raiders' front office should be paying plenty of attention to this week's matchup, as the Browns have multiple players who would provide upgrades for Las Vegas' awful offensive line.