Week 18 could mark final time the Raiders have to deal with Travis Kelce

The Las Vegas Raiders have only one game standing between them and the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are currently owners of a 2-14 record heading into Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, which will be a home matchup against their division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

While many thought that the Chiefs could be resting their starters by this point in the season with the AFC West already locked up, their year has not unfolded as expected. Kansas City is currently 6-10 and riding a five-game losing streak, clinching its first losing season since 2012.

Las Vegas is not the only team that has embraced the tank, as the Chiefs have already shut down several key players as well. One of the few veterans who hasn't been shut down is Travis Kelce, who has always gotten the better of the Raiders. But he could be playing in his final game on Sunday.

Raiders may be dealing with Travis Kelce for final time in Week 18

In 23 career games against the Raiders, Kelce has posted 1,636 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 131 receptions. He has been a major part of Kansas City winning 19 of those matchups, as well as three Super Bowls during his time in the NFL.

Retirement rumors have surrounded the seven-time All-Pro throughout the season after he reavealed that he had considered calling it quits on his career following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Kelce, who has played 13 seasons of professional football, had a streak seven consecutive campaigns where he finished with more than 1,000 yards. However, he has failed to reach that mark in each of the past three years. He is clearly on the decline, even if he shows glimpses of his old self.

Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, also played 13 NFL seasons before retiring. Additionally, Kelce has countless off-the-field ventures to look forward to, not to mention his becoming engaged to superstar musician Taylor Swift in August.

With Kelce having accomplished everything that he can on the football field and set to begin the next chapter of his personal life, it is widely speculated that his playing career, which will surely land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming to an end.

Considering the way he acted on the field after the Chiefs' Week 17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, it certainly appeared like he was soaking things up in what could have been his final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

While he did not want to retire after a loss in the Super Bowl and won't even reach the postseason in 2025, the injury to Patrick Mahomes makes the odds that Kelce returns even less likely. Kansas City's star quarterback suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 and likely won't be back until sometime next season.

Another key member of the Chiefs' dynasty, head coach Andy Reid, has also been the subject of speculation surrounding his future. He appears less likely to retire; however, that possibility should not be ruled out following the injury to Mahomes, either.

Similar to Kelce, Reid has been a thorn in the Raiders' side since joining Kansas City in 2013. In his 13 seasons leading the Chiefs, they have dominated the rivalry, posting a 21-4 record. Sunday's matchup could be the final time Las Vegas faces both future Hall of Famers after years of dominance.

If either is set to retire, it could be a double benefit for the Raiders. Kansas City will surely be looking to send key pieces of its dynasty out with a victory, which would ensure that Las Vegas holds the top pick in next year's draft.

While nothing is decided regarding their futures, Raider Nation certainly won't be upset to see either one walk away from the sport. Hopefully, Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick locked up by kickoff, and they can send these two out with a loss. While respecting their great careers, there is no love lost here.