For the Las Vegas Raiders, success in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season against the 10-2 and AFC West-leading Denver Broncos starts with one name, and one name only: Maxx Crosby.

While it may seem obvious, the all-world 5-technique has consistently been the heartbeat of the unit, a player whose ability to pressure quarterbacks and control the edge against the run defines Las Vegas’ defensive identity.

In a season of inconsistencies, coaching questions, and roster challenges, Crosby has remained the one piece of reliability that could potentially tilt a massively uneven divisional matchup in the Raiders’ favor.

Raiders need massive Maxx Crosby showing for chance against Broncos

Looking back to Week 10, the last time these two teams matched up, Crosby was all over the front five of the Broncos with 4 pressures, 2 tackles, and 4 hurries. He repeatedly forced Bo Nix off his spot, a reminder that when Crosby is playing at his peak, he changes the trajectory of drives.

Sunday offers a similar opportunity, especially given Denver’s ongoing transition in the backfield. With J.K. Dobbins out, rookie R.J. Harvey has taken over as the lead ball-carrier, meaning Crosby can focus more on collapsing the pocket without as much concern for getting swallowed in against Denver's unique perimeter blocking surfaces.

Whether he’s lined up against Garrett Bolles on the left or Mike McGlinchey on the right, his presence forces offensive adjustments: running backs are tasked with chipping him, tight ends like Evan Engram or Adam Trautman have to remain in to help, and signal-callers are pressured into quicker, sometimes ill-advised throws.

Through 2025 thus far for Crosby, he has 46 pressures and 8 sacks, including a standout performance last week against the Chargers with five pressures and a pair of sacks.

He's been a model of consistency this fall, really, every fall, for an organization currently without clear direction. And that, alone, is extremely commendable.

Because the bottom line? Las Vegas’ defensive identity starts and ends with Crosby, and it always has since he entered the league in 2019.

Because the bottom line? Las Vegas' defensive identity starts and ends with Crosby, and it always has since he entered the league in 2019.