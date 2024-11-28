Just Blog Baby
Which Week 13 games could benefit the Raiders' draft position the most?

What to cheer for this week if your eyes are already on the 2025 Draft.

By Levi Dombro

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders / Michael Owens/GettyImages
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have a ton to play for at this point in the season.

While the players and coaches would never intentionally lose games, many fans are already focused on how to climb up the draft board.

In years past, the team has won meaningless games that jeopardized their draft position, causing them to miss out on a multitude of great prospects.

But this year, the team is in such bad shape that they are destined to have one of the top selections in the draft come April.

It does no harm for observers of the team to look at how each game is affecting their draft position, so let's take a look at the Week 13 matchups and determine what outcomes benefit the Raiders' draft position the most.

Battle for the No. 1 pick

Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants beat Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans

If all three of these outcomes were to occur, then by the end of Week 13, the Raiders would own the No. 1 overall pick.

They would be the only team in the NFL with two wins and would "control their fate" in a way.

Dramatic help with strength of schedule

Atlanta Falcons beat Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns beat Denver Broncos

If two divisional foes can fall on the same weekend, that would dramatically lower the Raiders' strength of schedule, which helps them in tiebreaker scenarios.

Green Bay Packers beat Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams

Because the Raiders faced the Dolphins and Rams, an extra loss from those two teams would decrease their strength of schedule.

Philadelphia Eagles beat Baltimore Ravens

An Eagles win over the Ravens would dramatically increase the Giants' strength of schedule while decreasing the Raiders', which could be pivotal in terms of the tiebreaker.

Minnesota Vikings beat Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills beat San Francisco 49ers

These two results would help the Raiders in a tiebreaker scenario because they increase the Giants and Jaguars' strength of schedules, respectively.

Toss up games

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

It is true that the Patriots, Titans, and Jets winning could make things less crowded at the top of the draft order.

Based on strength of schedule though, it benefits the Raiders to cheer for the Colts, Commanders and Seahawks.

These games have no affect

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers winning could make things less crowded, however, because these are all divisional matchups, they break even in terms of strength of schedule.

