Which Week 15 games could have biggest impact on Raiders' draft position?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have much to play for at this point in the season other than pride.
Weeks ago, they were eliminated from playoff contention, but the team still has four games remaining on their schedule.
A portion of Raider Nation has already set their eyes on the 2025 NFL Draft and how the team can move up the draft board, while others have a hard time rooting for the Silver and Black to lose games.
Regardless of how you feel as a fan, nobody is coming to save this team; they are going to have to save themselves, and a successful NFL franchise is built off of great draft selections.
If you still believe in the sacred words of Al Davis, then by all means, Just Win Baby.
But if you're wondering how the Raiders can maintain and improve their draft position on a weekly basis, I've compiled a table below of who to cheer for in Week 15 and why:
Winner
Loser
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders
Battle for the No. 1 Pick
Atlanta Falcons beat Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants beat Baltimore Ravens
Both of these results would mean that the Raiders maintain the No. 1 overall pick, no matter what else happens around the NFL.
This would make the Raiders the only two-win team in the NFL and allow them to "control their destiny" to the first overall pick.
Major help with strength of schedule
Indianapolis Colts beat Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule is the first tiebreaker between two teams with identical records, so the lower a team's strength of schedule is, the better their draft position.
So, other than the two above, this is the biggest game of the week because a win by the Colts would not only increase the Giants' strength of schedule, but it would decrease the Raiders' dramatically.
Oh, and it would severely hurt the Broncos' chances of making the playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
Washington Commanders beat New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles beat Pittsburgh Steelers
In this scenario, all three winners would be NFC East teams, which increases the Giants' strength of schedule, and all three losers were opponents of the Raiders, which decreases their strength of schedule.
Cleveland Browns beat Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Los Angeles Chargers
Although Las Vegas played both the Browns and Buccaneers, they play the Chiefs and Chargers twice each, so losses by them decreases the team's strength of schedule more.
The Giants also played both the Browns and Buccaneers, so wins by them would hurt the Giants' strength of schedule.
San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans beat Miami Dolphins
New York Jets beat Jacksonville Jaguars
Because the Raiders have the Rams, Dolphins, and Jaguars on the schedule, it benefits them to have these teams lose because the Raiders' strength of schedule will suffer.
Seattle Seahawks beat Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
The Giants played both the Seahawks and Vikings, so wins by these two teams increase their strength of schedule.
These games have no effect
Cinncinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
While neither of these games will have a direct impact on either the Raiders or Giants' strength of schedules, the Titans and Patriots may as well win because it makes things less crowded at the top of the draft board if more teams have four wins.
Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions
This game is a true toss up and does not impact anything related to the Raiders whatsoever.