Which Week 15 games could have biggest impact on Raiders' draft position?

Who to cheer for if you want the Raiders to maintain the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Draft.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have much to play for at this point in the season other than pride.

Weeks ago, they were eliminated from playoff contention, but the team still has four games remaining on their schedule.

A portion of Raider Nation has already set their eyes on the 2025 NFL Draft and how the team can move up the draft board, while others have a hard time rooting for the Silver and Black to lose games.

Regardless of how you feel as a fan, nobody is coming to save this team; they are going to have to save themselves, and a successful NFL franchise is built off of great draft selections.

If you still believe in the sacred words of Al Davis, then by all means, Just Win Baby.

But if you're wondering how the Raiders can maintain and improve their draft position on a weekly basis, I've compiled a table below of who to cheer for in Week 15 and why:

Winner

Loser

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders

Battle for the No. 1 Pick

Atlanta Falcons beat Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants beat Baltimore Ravens

Both of these results would mean that the Raiders maintain the No. 1 overall pick, no matter what else happens around the NFL.

This would make the Raiders the only two-win team in the NFL and allow them to "control their destiny" to the first overall pick.

Major help with strength of schedule

Indianapolis Colts beat Denver Broncos

Strength of schedule is the first tiebreaker between two teams with identical records, so the lower a team's strength of schedule is, the better their draft position.

So, other than the two above, this is the biggest game of the week because a win by the Colts would not only increase the Giants' strength of schedule, but it would decrease the Raiders' dramatically.

Oh, and it would severely hurt the Broncos' chances of making the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers

Washington Commanders beat New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles beat Pittsburgh Steelers

In this scenario, all three winners would be NFC East teams, which increases the Giants' strength of schedule, and all three losers were opponents of the Raiders, which decreases their strength of schedule.

Cleveland Browns beat Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Los Angeles Chargers

Although Las Vegas played both the Browns and Buccaneers, they play the Chiefs and Chargers twice each, so losses by them decreases the team's strength of schedule more.

The Giants also played both the Browns and Buccaneers, so wins by them would hurt the Giants' strength of schedule.

San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans beat Miami Dolphins

New York Jets beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Because the Raiders have the Rams, Dolphins, and Jaguars on the schedule, it benefits them to have these teams lose because the Raiders' strength of schedule will suffer.

Seattle Seahawks beat Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears

The Giants played both the Seahawks and Vikings, so wins by these two teams increase their strength of schedule.

These games have no effect

Cinncinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals

While neither of these games will have a direct impact on either the Raiders or Giants' strength of schedules, the Titans and Patriots may as well win because it makes things less crowded at the top of the draft board if more teams have four wins.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

This game is a true toss up and does not impact anything related to the Raiders whatsoever.

