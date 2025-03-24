The Las Vegas Raiders have a new general manager and head coach this offseason, which means that things will be done a bit differently. This is likely a good thing for a franchise that has had no playoff wins in over twenty years and just two appearances in the postseason in that span.

John Spytek, the team's new general manager, has been passive in signing free agents this offseason. He has offset the departure of star players like Tre'Von Moehrig, Robert Spillane and Nate Hobbs with cheaper players like Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts and Eric Stokes.

However, Las Vegas still has plenty of holes in their roster after free agency, but they have ample cap space to make a deal or two happen with a veteran who is still available.

Who are the best free agents still available for Raiders?

1. E.J. Speed, LB

The Raiders need a high-end starting linebacker after the losses of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason. The team added veteran Elandon Roberts, but he is far from an every-down linebacker. Enter E.J. Speed, who will be 30 years old next season and played 98% of the Colts' snaps last year. He recorded 142 tackles in 2024, a career-high, as well as seven tackles for loss, five passes defended and an interception. He has improved in coverage over the years and only gave up a single touchdown last year in over 1,000 snaps. He may cost a bit of money, but Las Vegas needs a player of his caliber, and they likely won't find one in the draft.

2. Brandon Scherff, OG

Las Vegas already added a veteran guard this offseason, Alex Cappa, but Scherff is lightyears better than him as a player. If the new regime is not a fan of Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith, who started at guard last season for the Raiders, then Scherff makes sense as an upgrade. According to PFF, he had one of the best pass-blocking grades in the NFL last season and ranked in the top third of guards overall. The 10-year veteran has made five Pro Bowls and been named First-Team All-Pro in his career, so the Raiders could squeeze out whatever he has left and let him mentor the younger linemen.

3. C.J. Mosley, LB

Mosley is another option for a Raiders team that just missed out on their other free agent linebacker target. He is a bit older and more experienced than Speed is, with 10 NFL seasons, as well as five Pro Bowls and Five Second-Team All-Pro honors under his belt. He was injured for the majority of the season last year for the Jets, but in 2023, he recorded 152 tackles, including five for a loss, as well as seven passes defended and an interception. His coverage skills have faltered in recent years a bit, but he is still an every-down linebacker who can positively impact the game.

4. Keenan Allen, WR

Allen's best days may be behind him, but joining the Raiders this season could be a way for him to pay back the franchise after all those years dominating the AFC West. In 2024, he still caught 70 passes for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns, which would be a welcome amount of production to an underwhelming Las Vegas wide receiver room. He did all of this in spite of having a rookie quarterback and dealing with all of the Bears' offensive line trouble. Allen has played for Raiders new wide receiver coach Chris Beatty at two different stops in his career, so if Las Vegas does not sign Tyler Lockett, keep an eye out for Allen.

5. Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Asante Samuel Jr. is still unsigned this offseason, and it is truly a mystery as to why. He is still only 25 years old and in his three healthy seasons, has six interceptions and 35 passes defended. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he is not exactly the prototype for a Pete Carroll defensive back, but his ball skills are undeniable and he has so much NFL experience at such a young age. Because he is coming off of an injury, teams may be hesitant, but Las Vegas should not be one of those teams as they are rail thin at cornerback. Samuel would be an instant starter on this defense.