Raiders could revive this former draft bust's career with sneaky trade

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped a bombshell on the NFL this week when they released Christian Wilkins just one season after signing him to a massive deal in free agency. Understandably, the news has taken over Raiders training camp.

In the midst of the chaos, the Raiders can quietly make a move that could set their offense up for success, and they can do it at a low cost.

Hear me out. I know Ja'Lynn Polk was awful as a rookie.

Raiders should make a training camp trade for Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk

The Patriots' 2024 second-round pick is their latest in a series of failed draft swings at receiver. Polk played in 16 games for New England last season and still failed to hit 100 total receiving yards. His PFF receiving grade of 45.4 shows just how incompetent he was on the field.

One year after being picked 37th overall, Polk is buried on the Patriots' depth chart behind cheap free agent signings and late-round picks. It looks like New England has already given up on him.

So why would the Raiders trade for Polk? He's a low-cost option who can add competition to a wide-open Las Vegas receiver room.

It likely would only cost a late-round draft pick to bring Polk in. Even considering his disappointing rookie season, it's rare to find a second-round pick for that little just one year after he was drafted.

Polk could bring something to the table that the Raiders currently lack in their receiving corps. Coming out of college, Polk was known as a contested catch specialist. He's big, physical, and has the body control to haul in a wide range of passes. While he lacks the speed to beat defenders over the top, Polk can win from the outside receiver position.

The Raiders don't have a player like that in their current lineup. Jakobi Meyers and Jack Bech are both at their best in the slot. Tre Tucker is more of a gadget player than a true outside receiver. Dont'e Thornton Jr. is set to start on the outside, but his vertical play style is one-dimensional.

The closest comparison for Polk's skill set on the Raiders' roster is recent free-agency signing Collin Johnson. But five years into Johnson's career, there's no evidence that he can be a true contributor in an NFL offense, and Polk still has that potential.

Polk could thrive in a specific role in this offense. He may not become a starter, but at his current price, it's worth bringing him into training camp and seeing what he can do in a new situation. In Chip Kelly's offense, Polk's career might just get back on the right track.

