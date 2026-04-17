Will Anderson Jr. contract has Raiders looking like geniuses for Maxx Crosby pact

The Las Vegas Raiders got ahead of the market last offseason as they gave Maxx Crosby a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension that included $91.5 million in guaranteed money. While he had two years remaining on his previous pact, it was clear that the pass-rushing market was set to change, with Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons all in line for new deals.

Crosby's $35.5 average annual value briefly reset the market, however, Garrett, Watt, and Parsons soon received deals worth $40 million, $41 million, and $46.5 million annually. Aidan Hutchinson and Danielle Hunter also jumped the five-time Pro Bowler, receiving deals worth $45 million and $40.1 million annually.

The Raiders' decision to jump the gun certainly looked smart, as they saved millions by getting in front of things. On Friday, the Houston Texans once again reset the market by signing Will Anderson Jr. to a three-year, $150 million deal that includes $134 million in guaranteed money.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to look like geniuses for the timing of Maxx Crosby's extension

Crosby has been one of the league's premier pass rushers since the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His 69.5 sacks in the past seven seasons rank sixth in the league, while his 133 tackles for loss lead the entire NFL.

He is now just the seventh-highest paid pass rusher in the league, however, following Anderson Jr.'s deal, which was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Texans and All-Pro edge Will Anderson Jr. have agreed on a blockbuster, 3-year, $150M extension with $134M guaranteed to make him the NFL’s highest paid non-QB ever. The deal, which includes a rare no-trade clause, was done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports ."

Crosby is set to make $14.5 million less annually than Anderson Jr. on their respective three-year deals. That is more than the average annual value of recent free agent signings such as Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Eric Stokes, Jalen Nailor, and Malcolm Koonce.

In fact, that $14.5 million figure is higher than the combined 2026 cap hits of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. If the Raiders waited until this offseason to extend Crosby when he had one year left on his deal, as teams typically do, his contract would likely be far more expensive.

Instead, Las Vegas has one of the league's premier players locked down through 2029 on what has now become a team-friendly deal. While the timing of the deal may not have fully made sense at the time that Crosby was extended, Raiders general manager John Spytek continues to look like a genius for the move.

Yes, the two-time All-Pro is now 28, however, half of the six pass rushers making more money annually are older than him. While his new deal won't kick in until next season, Spytek's decision to get in front of the market should pay dividends in future free agency classes.