The Las Vegas Raiders have been devoid of talent at the quarterback position for as long as most of the fan base can remember. Derek Carr was the closest thing the Raiders have had to a franchise player, but his decade with the team was underwhelming at best.

Adding Geno Smith this offseason was a momentous move for the organization, as he immediately raises the floor of the offense. He will also provide an exciting style of play for Raider Nation to watch.

However, at 34 years old, Smith is far from a long-term solution at the position. Many felt that the Raiders were planning to take a flyer on a developmental quarterback in the middle or later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but through six rounds, they have failed to do so.

Will Howard lands with worst team imaginable after Raiders' whiff

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was linked to Las Vegas in many projections because of his relationship with Chip Kelly. Last year, Kelly served as his offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, but head coach Pete Carroll hired him as the Raiders' playcaller this offseason.

Las Vegas was on the clock with the No. 180 pick in the sixth round, and Howard seemed like an obvious selection in this range. However, the team selected Ole Miss defensive tackle and fullback J.J. Pegues, passing on Howard once again.

To make matters worse, Howard was selected just five picks later. He landed with an AFC foe and one of the bitter rivals of the Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While it is disappointing to see Howard slip through Las Vegas' fingers and land with a conference opponent, there are still a handful of quarterbacks on the table.

It would not be a surprise to see the Raiders pivot toward Texas' Quinn Ewers at this point in the draft, as his college head coach, Steve Sarkisian, has a longstanding relationship with Coach Carroll. Las Vegas also met with North Dakota State's Cam Miller, who was slated to be a late-round prospect and is still available.

Chip Kelly knows Howard better than anyone else in the draft, and if he did not pound the table for his talents, then perhaps that should tell Raiders fans all they need to know. At the end of the day, it hurts to miss out on a high-ceiling prospect with ties to Las Vegas, but if Smith plays well for the Raiders this season, all will be forgotten.