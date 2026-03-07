Winners and losers from Raiders' blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade with Ravens

Although the trade cannot be officially processed until the 2026 NFL league year begins on March 11, the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens to send Maxx Crosby across the conference and country in exchange for two first-round picks.

The winds of changing are blowing hard in Las Vegas, as this upcoming season will mark the first time that Crosby hasn't worn the Silver and Black in the NFL. It also puts a ton of pressure on John Spytek to nail the picks and on the Ravens to win right away. This deal put both sides under a microscope.

Of course, it will take some time to determine who, if anyone, truly "won" the trade, or who ended up benefitting or suffering the most as a result of it. But based on how things look right now, there are four true winners and four true losers of this blockbuster deal.

Winners and losers from Raiders-Ravens Maxx Crosby trade

Winners

1. John Spytek

Spytek flexed his muscles quite a bit during this process. Not only did he say all the right things to the media and maintain leverage for the Raiders, but he held out for what he felt Crosby's value was. And he got it. Now, Spytek is armed with around $130 million and four picks in the top-75 this offseason.

2. Maxx Crosby

Crosby has apparently wanted out for months, and his wish was finally granted. Now, he'll get to join an AFC frontrunner and make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl in 2026. He'll still be getting paid a boatload of money and gets to play in an easier division, too. A rare win-win for both sides.

3. Malcolm Koonce

Koonce's future in Las Vegas has been a question, but with Crosby now out the door, it stands to reason that Koonce has a higher chance of getting re-signed now. Yes, he's losing his running mate, but some fresh blood in the room and getting out of Crosby's shadow might do him some good.

4. The AFC West (for now)

For years, Crosby has wreaked havoc on the division. He's been the Raiders' only difference-maker at times, and the reason that the Silver and Black could stay competitive in games they had no business doing so. Without Crosby on defense, opposing offensive coordinators can finally rest. For now.

Losers

1. Rob Leonard

Leonard will already have a steep learning curve as a first-time coordinator and defensive play-caller. But not having his close confidant and superstar edge rusher makes this uphill climb even steeper. It's nearly impossible to replace a Maxx Crosby, but Leonard will have to do his best.

2. Tyree Wilson & young Raiders DL

Although trading Crosby should open up more potential opportunities for Wilson, Charles Snowden and Brennan Jackson, the unit just lost its leader. The lessons that Crosby taught these players on the field and about being a pro were invaluable, and they'll have to carry on without him.

3. Raider Nation (at least most of it)

Crosby was truly the heartbeat of the team and fanbase for so long. Yes, his tenure ended in a bizarre fashion and a good portion of Raider Nation is thrilled with the return. But it'll be weird not having Crosby in the Silver and Black. At the very least, it is a bittersweet ending of an era.

4. The AFC West (eventually)

Opposing fans can laugh now, but something special is cooking in Las Vegas. The Raiders have so many resources to build this thing the right way, and with Spytek and Kubiak steering the ship, I would advise the AFC West and greater NFL to watch out. Perhaps the actually dynasty starts after Crosby.