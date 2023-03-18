Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
The Raiders’ current safety group is looking solid as they brought in Marcus Epps from Philadelphia and retained the services of Roderic Teamer and Trevon Moehrig but some depth is needed at the position. That is where Xavier Henderson out of Michigan State comes into the picture.
Henderson has solid measurables for the position as he comes in at 6-1 and 210 lbs and ran a very respectable 4.46 40. He is a very experienced player as he spent five years at Michigan State and racked up a ton of statistics including tackles, interceptions, and a handful of sacks.
Scouts rave about his instincts and physicality and believe that he has the speed needed to make plays downfield.
There are some concerns about his recognition skills when playing Zone and they believe he needs to get stronger to hold up if he’s going to be playing in the box. he is a developmental prospect that could contribute immediately on special teams and develop into a potential starter in the future.