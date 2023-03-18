Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

Khaled Abdallah
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT /
Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Corey Dyches (84) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (54) and offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports /

824. . OL. Terrapins . Spencer Anderson. 214. player

You’ll notice that Spencer Anderson does not have an official position designation and that he is listed in this mock draft as just an offensive lineman. That is because he played all five positions at one point or another in his career at Maryland including center.

It’s unusual for a guy to do that especially as the different skill sets needed for playing on the outside versus inside can vary greatly. This lack of a true position may hurt Anderson’s draft stock a bit as he was all over the place but at the NFL level it can be a huge bonus as it shows off a high level of versatility.

Anderson looks the part of a tackle at 6-5 and 305 lbs though he may lack some of the elite athleticism needed to play on the left side of the line. He can slot in immediately as a swing tackle and if he bulks up a bit can move inside to play guard. He is definitely a developmental player but his versatility could be a huge asset in this position group.

