Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest move of the 2023 NFL offseason may not have been the signing of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The biggest move may have been the trade they made of Darren Waller to the New York Giants, a move that brought back to the Silver and Black the No. 100 overall pick this April.
With Waller gone, Las Vegas has been quick to shuffle the deck at tight end, bringing in veterans like Austin Hooper, and former first-round pick, OJ Hoard. While both are solid players, the Raiders go ahead and draft a tight end at pick No. 86 in our latest mock, adding Dalton Kincaid from the University of Utah.
Kincaid is another player that some experts have mocked to the first round, so him being available at No. 86 would be a best-case scenario for the Raiders. He hauled in 70 receptions for nearly 900 yards and eight scores last season alone, the kind of production the Raiders will need to add with Waller gone.