Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
109. Tyler Steen OL Alabama
The Raiders are shuffling the deck a bit at the offensive guard position and in this mock draft, they used the 109th overall pick on Tyler Steen out of Alabama. Steen played primarily right tackle and left tackle in college but his measurables suggest he may be a guard at the pro level.
Steen has great height at 6-6 and great size at 321lbs but his arm length and wingspan are in the bottom 15% at the position. This suggests that he would struggle out on the edge in space but his size and bulk could allow him to excel as an interior offensive lineman.
We’ve talked several times about Josh McDaniels looking for bigger offensive guards and steam certainly fits that bill. He showed great strength with 31 reps on the bench press at the combine, good enough for the 91st percentile, and that could translate to success on the Interior right away.
He won’t have to start at RG right away if the Raiders roll with Netane Muti or Hroniss Grasu but he can take over that role with a great camp.