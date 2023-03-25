Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Draft

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 13
Next
Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Darren Agu (92) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Darren Agu (92) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports /

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

109. Tyler Steen OL Alabama

The Raiders are shuffling the deck a bit at the offensive guard position and in this mock draft, they used the 109th overall pick on Tyler Steen out of Alabama. Steen played primarily right tackle and left tackle in college but his measurables suggest he may be a guard at the pro level.

Steen has great height at 6-6 and great size at 321lbs but his arm length and wingspan are in the bottom 15% at the position. This suggests that he would struggle out on the edge in space but his size and bulk could allow him to excel as an interior offensive lineman.

We’ve talked several times about Josh McDaniels looking for bigger offensive guards and steam certainly fits that bill. He showed great strength with 31 reps on the bench press at the combine, good enough for the 91st percentile, and that could translate to success on the Interior right away.

He won’t have to start at RG right away if the Raiders roll with Netane Muti or Hroniss Grasu but he can take over that role with a great camp.

facebooktwitterreddit