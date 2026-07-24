3 burning questions for the Raiders as they near the start of training camp

Anticipation is building to a fever pitch for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season. After an encouraging offseason led by new tandem John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, the real work is about to begin for the Silver and Black.

Training camp is opening in just a few short days, and for the first time in a while, optimism is sky-high because the Raiders have a potential franchise quarterback on their roster. With just that one thing in place, it is easy to have positive feelings about the upcoming season and future in general.

Beyond that, though, there is confidence in the fanbase that Las Vegas is finally headed in the right direction to be contenders again. But it won't all come together immediately, so some concerns still await them as they prepare for another season that is fast approaching.

3 burning questions as the Las Vegas Raiders approach training camp

How long can Kirk Cousins keep the starting quarterback job?

This is the million-dollar question that everybody wants to know the answer to. Various reports have indicated that it could last all season, but perhaps a better question is how long is the leash will befor Cousins if he plays poorly?

As a starter, Cousins played about eight full seasons without missing time. After a few tough years, now he will go to work behind an offensive line that is still in flux and a fanbase that will call for Fernando Mendoza to step up the second he shows any sign of regression.

Is Rob Leonard ready to lead the Raiders' defense?

Working with some of the most successful names in the business has prepared Leonard for his promotion. Historically, the Raiders have struggled defensively, but this year they have more reinforcements for Leonard to utilize.

However, not everyone is on board in believing that Leonard will turn things around so easily. Several outlets have predicted that the Raiders' defense will rank in the bottom third of the league coming into the new year.

To their credit, the Raiders went out and addressed each position on defense, either with new starters or through fortifying the depth. The key will be for Leonard to get them to climb the rankings little by little, because it's not going to be an overnight fix.

Can the Raiders contend in the AFC West?

The Denver Broncos still look to be the team to beat in the division with the Los Angeles Chargers nipping at their heels and the Kansas City Chiefs expected to be right back in the conversation after a down year.

Las Vegas has improved, but it still has a difficult path to surprise people in the toughest division in the AFC. It doesn't help matters that they have the oldest starting quarterback and the youngest coach to rebuild the franchise.

Long-term success is more realistic because of the young weapons on offense and the vision that John Spytek has for the future of this club. If the plan goes off without any setbacks, the the Raiders can think postseason and more in year two or three of this current regime.