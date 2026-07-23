Ranking the Raiders' 5 most important non-QB training camp battles

The Las Vegas Raiders will allow competition to shape the depth chart at premier positions on the interior of the offensive line and in the secondary this summer ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Let the battles begin.

Typically, a new coaching staff comes in with few ties to roster holdovers and brings in veterans who are familiar with the new schemes. One of the Raiders' free-agent signings has a good chance to win a key battle because he understands how head coach Klint Kubiak wants to run his passing attack.

Here's a ranking of the most important training camp battles and who may have the upper hand for those spots. You won't see positions like quarterback or No. 1 wide receiver on this list because either the starter is nearly established or the pecking order has minimal impact on playing time.

Top training camp battles for Las Vegas Raiders in 2026

5. Kicker

Las Vegas didn't re-sign longtime kicker Daniel Carlson this offseason, and instead inked Matt Gay to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. The club also signed undrafted free agent Kansei Matsuzawa out of Hawai'i, who is a fan favorite and affectionately dubbed, "The Tokyo Toe."

In 2021, with the Los Angeles Rams, Gay earned a Pro Bowl nod, converting on 94.1% of his field-goal attempts and 98% of his extra-point attempts. But over the last three years, he's struggled with his kicking accuracy while bouncing around the league.

Since 2024, Gay has played for three teams, converting on fewer than 84% of his tries in each of the last three seasons, though he did go 4-for-4 the San Francisco 49ers last year. If the 32-year-old struggles to split the uprights in the preseason, Matsuzawa has a chance to win the battle.

A 2025 Consensus All-American, Matsuzawa converted on 27-of-29 field-goal attempts in his last collegiate season for the Rainbow Warriors.

4. Left guard

The Raiders allowed Dylan Parham to walk in free agency, which opened up the starting left guard spot. With 38 career starts, free agent signing Spencer Burford should be favored to fill that void.

In 2023, Kubiak served as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's passing game coordinator. At that time, Burford started at right guard. In the following year, he moved to the left side. By then, Kubiak had taken on the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator position.

Along with playing experience, Burford's familiarity with Kubiak gives him an edge for the open position. Moreover, he may face less competition at left guard than the front-runner for the right guard spot.

3. Right guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson started at right guard before an ankle injury derailed his 2025 season. He'll battle Caleb Rogers and rookie third-rounder Trey Zuhn III to retain the position.

Last season, Rogers started in six games and played all 284 of his snaps at right guard, allowing 11 pressures, including three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. At Texas A&M, Zuhn lined up primarily at left tackle, but he took reps at right tackle and right guard during the spring, per The Athletic's Sam Warren.

Although the Raiders could experiment with Rogers and Zuhn on the left side in the coming weeks, it seems as though Powers-Johnson, who has missed time because of injuries over the last two seasons, is under pressure in his third year. Keep in mind that GM John Spytek didn't draft him.

Powers-Johnson needs to stay healthy and beat out two third-rounders selected by the Raiders' top front-office executive.

2. No. 2 cornerback

As a rookie last season, Darien Porter experienced his ups and downs, starting in 10 of 17 games. He allowed a 100.9 (out of a possible 158.3) passer rating and a touchdown in coverage. An inexperienced starter coming out of Iowa State, the former wide receiver needs to make strides in his second offseason.

If not, Jermod McCoy could win the job.

As a two-year starter at Oregon State and Tennessee, McCoy came out of college as a more polished prospect than Porter. If not for a knee injury, he may have been a first-round pick. According toVincent Bonsignore of theCalifornia Post, McCoy will be a full participant at training camp.

During the spring, the Raiders managed McCoy's reps during his recovery. If he's a full-go, this will be an even battle without a clear-cut favorite. In two collegiate seasons, the ball-hawking cornerback recorded 16 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Rookie fifth-rounder Hezekiah Masses is the dark-horse candidate to earn the starting position. According to ESPN's Ryan McFadden, he took some first-team reps in the spring.

"During minicamp, he alternated first-team reps with second-year corner Darien Porter. And at times, Masses' ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability were on display. Expect him to be in the mix for the starting outside cornerback role, along with Porter and fellow rookie Jermod McCoy."

1. Free safety

The Raiders' free safety competition may be the most competitive, though the Week 1 starter may not be on the roster heading into training camp.

According to Pro Football Focus, Isaiah Pola-Mao played a team-leading 713 snaps at free safety last season. He struggled mightily in that role, allowing a 115.3 passer rating and five touchdowns in coverage.

In terms of snap count, Lonnie Johnson Jr. finished second on the team in snaps (243) at free safety. He signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Pola-Mao's top competition for the spot in center field will be a couple of rookies out of Arizona, second-rounder Treydan Stukes and fifth-rounder Dalton Johnson.

At Arizona, Stukes only lined up for 39 snaps at free safety, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson played 362 snaps at free safety, but he lined up primarily in the box. They both lack experience as the last line of defense in the secondary, which raises the possibility that the Raiders could sign a veteran free safety before Week 1.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.