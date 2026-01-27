3 free agents the Raiders must sign before they draft Fernando Mendoza

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to plan on using the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Indiana quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and National Champion Fernando Mendoza, they have to properly set the table for his arrival in NFL free agency.

This isn't going to be news to anyone, but the Raiders clearly have a long way to go on the roster when it comes to supporting a young quarterback, including getting the right head coach in the building.

With that in mind, plenty of NFL teams showed this past season just how quickly things can shift when you have the right people in those positions. It'll also be up to John Spytek to absolutely crush free agency so his next head coach and quarterback can make noise in the AFC West.

But who will the top free agent targets be for this team? Three, in particular, stand out early on in a big way.

Raiders must target top free agent offensive linemen and a playmaker to support Fernando Mendoza

1. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

At this point in the offseason, there's still the possibility that the Baltimore Ravens will let center Tyler Linderbaum walk in NFL free agency. They could still use the franchise tag to retain him, but if he hits the open market, Linderbaum will easily be one of the most coveted players in the entire class.

Since he came into the NFL out of Iowa, Linderbaum has been one of the best centers in football. And he would have to be paid as such. Luckily, the Raiders are in a position to afford it, with a projected salary cap space of over $100 million, and a serious need to spend cash.

Imagine how huge it would be to have one of the best NFL centers snapping the ball to Mendoza at the start of his NFL career. As unlikely as it feels for the Ravens to let him go, you just have to be prepared for every situation in the NFL. And the Raiders could definitely entice Linderbaum.

2. David Edwards, OG, Bills

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams -- who drafted him in the 5th round back in 2019 -- David Edwards has spent the past three seasons playing the guard position for the Buffalo Bills and their mauling offensive line.

The Bills have been one of the best teams running the football over the past two seasons, and although he took a lot more sacks in 2025, Josh Allen was one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024.

The Raiders need to beef up their interior offensive line and should be looking for multiple starters to fill gaping holes they've had. Getting a veteran like David Edwards, especially if he's paired with Tyler Linderbaum, would be massive for a young quarterback.

3. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

This one might be even more of a hand-in-glove fit if the Raiders end up hiring offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak away from the Seattle Seahawks to be their head coach. And at that point, this would seem like a very real possibility.

Kubiak had Shaheed for a brief time while he was with the Saints, and now he's got him with the Seattle Seahawks. And he helps the offense in a variety of ways, not to mention his ability to change the game on special teams as a return man.

Shaheed has outstanding vertical speed and is a threat anytime he gets the ball in space. It would be fantastic for the Raiders to have a field-stretching playmaker like this to go along with the other young, emerging receivers they have, while Brock Bowers can be the focal point of the passing game.